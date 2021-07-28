Look Inside Kanye West’s Atlanta Stadium Living Quarters – HYPEBEAST

Shortly after early reports, Kanye West has now confirmed that he really is staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
‘Ye took up residency at the Atlanta stadium that served as the location of his recent DONDA listening event to finish his tenth studio album. The artist was reportedly exhilarated by the crowd that attended his event and decided to finalize DONDA at the location.
Taking to Instagram, Kanye West shared a look inside his simple living quarters. Located somewhere in the 71,000-person capacity venue, the makeshift living quarters features a simple bed, television and weights, ‘Ye also looks to be living out of a single suitcase with his YEEZY wares spread out on the ground beside a locker room cubicle.
Take a look inside Kanye West’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium living quarters below.
In case you missed it, Kanye West was recently spotted at an Atlanta United FC soccer match.
