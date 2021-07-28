Home WORLD NEWS Look Inside Kanye West’s Atlanta Stadium Living Quarters – HYPEBEAST
WORLD NEWS

Look Inside Kanye West’s Atlanta Stadium Living Quarters – HYPEBEAST

by admin
written by admin
look-inside-kanye-west’s-atlanta-stadium-living-quarters-–-hypebeast

Kanye West Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Living Quarters Look Inside Info

Shortly after early reports, Kanye West has now confirmed that he really is staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

‘Ye took up residency at the Atlanta stadium that served as the location of his recent DONDA listening event to finish his tenth studio album. The artist was reportedly exhilarated by the crowd that attended his event and decided to finalize DONDA at the location.

Taking to Instagram, Kanye West shared a look inside his simple living quarters. Located somewhere in the 71,000-person capacity venue, the makeshift living quarters features a simple bed, television and weights, ‘Ye also looks to be living out of a single suitcase with his YEEZY wares spread out on the ground beside a locker room cubicle.

Take a look inside Kanye West’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium living quarters below.

In case you missed it, Kanye West was recently spotted at an Atlanta United FC soccer match.

What to Read Next

Kanye West Now Reportedly Living at Atlanta Stadium To Finish 'DONDA'
Kanye West Debuts ‘DONDA’ to Sold-Out Atlanta Stadium

Featuring Pusha T, JAY-Z and more.

Kanye West Reveals Details for Another 'DONDA' Listening Event in Atlanta

The event is going down at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Someone Is Trying To Sell Air From Kanye's Atlanta 'DONDA' Listening For Over $3,000 USD
US Government Sells Martin Shkreli's $2 Million USD Wu-Tang Clan Album

The one-of-a-kind album was purchased in 2015.

Steven Harrington to Release His First Screenprint of 2021

Entitled ‘Head In The Clouds.’

Citizen App is Paying People to Livestream Crime Scenes in Major Cities
Instagram Extends Reels to 60 Seconds

As part of its focus on video content.

Watch Eric Haze and A$AP Ferg Talk Basquiat and the Blurring of Creative Mediums

As part of No More Rulers Convo series.

Vans' Acer Mesh Ni Gets Fitted for the Desert

This Desert Camo-covered makeup is available now on HBX.

Facebook Halts Sales of Oculus Quest 2 Due to Skin Irritation Concerns

Linked to the headset’s foam faceplate.

The Kid LAROI Drops Deluxe 'F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU' With 6 New Tracks

Bringing the overall total to 35 songs.

Nike Air Huarache

The victorious “Got ‘Em” phrase is stamped on the insoles.

Young Thug Goes Punk for an NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Previewing tracks off of his sophomore album ‘Punk.’


More ▾

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Katie Ledecky golden in first Olympic women’s 1500m,...

At least two dead in chemical leak at...

Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election runoff, CNN...

Chinese stocks are now among Asia’s worst-performing as...

Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Set of...

Justice Department declines to defend Rep. Mo Brooks...

OREGON Oregon Health Authority recommending mask use by...

Biden Is Considering A Vaccine Or Testing Mandate...

All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard requests trade from Dolphins...

Democratic donor Ed Buck convicted in connection to...

Leave a Reply