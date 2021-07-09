Associated Press

USA Select team loses 3 players over virus-related concerns

The USA Select Team will be without three players for the remainder of Olympic training camp for coronavirus-related reasons, though there are no indications that any cause for concern exists past those players. Players on both the Olympic team and the select team — a group of 17 players that were brought in to scrimmage and practice against the Tokyo-bound club — are tested daily. “I think we all know (the pandemic) is not over yet,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said.