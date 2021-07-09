-
Sportico
Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic Absence About More than Marijuana
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
-
The Telegraph
Scottish Open hit by bizarre incident as spectator takes club out of Rory McIlroy’s bag at tee box
A spectator brazenly walked on to a teebox and took a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag in a bizarre and troubling start to the second round of the Scottish Open. As McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the world No 1, looked on in befuddlement, the man took a few swings before officials eventually arrived to lead him away. Police later revealed a 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and that the “investigations were ongoing”. Inevitably, there were questions asked about the security at this $7
-
Associated Press
USA Select team loses 3 players over virus-related concerns
The USA Select Team will be without three players for the remainder of Olympic training camp for coronavirus-related reasons, though there are no indications that any cause for concern exists past those players. Players on both the Olympic team and the select team — a group of 17 players that were brought in to scrimmage and practice against the Tokyo-bound club — are tested daily. “I think we all know (the pandemic) is not over yet,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said.
-
TheGrio
Mike Hill says he was told he was ‘too ghetto’ for promotion at ESPN
Mike Hill has opened up about his past at ESPN. In a recent television appearance, he shared that the culture was “different” there, and detailed a story in which he was told he was “too ghetto” to get a promotion. As theGrio previously reported, ESPN has been in the headlines lately after the intense controversy surrounding sports journalist Maria Taylor.
-
Washington Post
Rachel Nichols is back on the air, but the fallout at ESPN is just beginning
Rachel Nichols hosted her long-running afternoon TV show, “The Jump,” Monday afternoon, and began with a brief apology: “I . . . don’t want to let this moment pass without saying . . . how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor,” she said. It was a day after the bioreports published leaked audio from a private conversation Nichols had a year before, in which she suggested that Taylor, her colleague, would replace Nichols as host of the network’s N
-
The Associated Press
Analysis: Monty Williams keeps pushing all the right buttons
There are cameras and microphones everywhere at the NBA Finals, and they happened to catch an interaction late in Game 2 that was going viral before the game was even over. It was Phoenix coach Monty Williams, talking only to Suns center Deandre Ayton during a time out and trying desperately to cheer him up on what was a slow night statistically against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ayton’s head was down.