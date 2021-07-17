Home SPORTS LOOK: Chiefs remove Arrowhead sign from stadium scoreboard
SPORTS

LOOK: Chiefs remove Arrowhead sign from stadium scoreboard

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
look:-chiefs-remove-arrowhead-sign-from-stadium-scoreboard

http://sports.yahoo.com/

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially removed some iconic signage from Arrowhead Stadium as they rebrand to ‘GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.’

The Chiefs first announced a naming rights deal with GEHA back in March. GEHA is the official health, dental and vision plan partner of the team. They have collaborated with the Chiefs on “The Franchise” documentary series and charity initiatives in the Kansas City area. You’ve probably seen their name on some backdrops during press conferences or sponsoring club media.

When the naming rights deal with GEHA was first announced, the team explained that logos and signage in the stadium would be changing for the upcoming season. One change that is currently taking place is the removal of the Arrowhead sign from the scoreboard on the western side of the stadium.

Chiefs fan Shane Williams spotted the change on Friday:

That scoreboard will now likely boast a sign that says “GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.”

“Stadium staff will begin integrating GEHA branding and logo assets throughout the venue in the coming months, and stadium signage will be in place by the kickoff to the 2021 Chiefs season in September – the 50th season for the Chiefs in iconic Arrowhead Stadium.”

Fans probably won’t be flocking to take pictures with the new signage anytime soon. Look for continued changes to signs and logos in and on the stadium throughout the coming months leading up to the 2021 NFL season.

List

Here are the top Chiefs nicknames in football history

View 9 items

http://sports.yahoo.com/

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Detroit Tigers snap losing streak against Minnesota Twins...

Eddings named Purnell Swett girls basketball coach

From the fringe

Sunday New Hampshire Cup race: Start time, weather,...

Kerr hopes James Wiseman can follow Deandre Ayton’s...

Rory McIlroy’s coach calls for double tee-off times...

Germany walks off field after player allegedly faced...

Ex-Celtics GM Danny Ainge addresses Jazz, house sale...

Pogacar eyes 2nd Tour de France title on...

PSG star tests positive for COVID-19 days after...

Leave a Reply