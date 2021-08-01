Home Business London Home Buyers Are Heading for the Suburbs in Record Numbers – Bloomberg
Business

London Home Buyers Are Heading for the Suburbs in Record Numbers – Bloomberg

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports

Record swathes of London home buyers are fleeing for the suburbs, even as the capital reopens and attempts to shrug off the pandemic.

The city’s residents snapped up more than 60,000 homes elsewhere in the U.K. in the first six months of this year, according to Hamptons, the most since the broker started tracking the data 15 years ago. Deals by Londoners accounted for 8.6% of all purchases outside the capital, even higher than the share last year when the Covid-driven wave of outward migration began.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Coal Projects in Asia Face Dwindling Financing as...

The Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market is expected...

European Bonds Rally on Bets on Weak Growth,...

Strong first half for Heineken, but we expect...

EV sales continue to gain ground – MarketWatch

SPONSORED: Zenith Bank GMD, Onyeagwu Canvasses Increased Impact...

Alibaba (BABA) Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need...

TikTok’s CEO is reportedly buying a $64 million...

Bolt valued at $4.75 billion as Uber rival...

Internet firm HengTen’s shares soar as debt-laden Evergrande...

Leave a Reply