London Home Buyers Are Heading for the Suburbs in Record Numbers – Bloomberg

Record swathes of London home buyers are fleeing for the suburbs, even as the capital reopens and attempts to shrug off the pandemic.

The city’s residents snapped up more than 60,000 homes elsewhere in the U.K. in the first six months of this year, according to Hamptons, the most since the broker started tracking the data 15 years ago. Deals by Londoners accounted for 8.6% of all purchases outside the capital, even higher than the share last year when the Covid-driven wave of outward migration began.