lollapalooza-fight-in-chicago-turns-bloody-after-man-pushed-through-hotel-window

Three people were hospitalized Sunday after smashing through a plate-glass window outside of the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Footage obtained by a local reporter shows a scuffle breaking out among three people in front of the Congress Hotel in downtown Chicago.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING

Three people can be seen slamming into the window, causing it to shatter. One man gets up before stumbling onto the pavement and dragging himself down the sidewalk. The other people involved appear to walk away from the scene.

Graves wrote that two people were seen bleeding. He said that the person who took the video overheard that the fight was supposedly over “bad wristbands” for the Lollapalooza music festival.

Fox News reached out to the Chicago Police Department which did not provide updates.

The four-day music festival started in the Windy City’s Grant Park on Thursday with roughly 100,000 daily attendees. The highly-anticipated event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.