Loki’s Sophia Di Martino: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Marvel Actor – CinemaBlend

I imagine that some people may be of two minds when they are watching Loki’s Sophia Di Martino on the Disney+ Marvel TV show. On one hand, they may be astonished by how well she reinvents Tom Hiddleston’s titular character for her portrayal of a gender-swapped Marvel multiverse variant of the God of Mischief (who goes by Sylvie) or, on the other hand, they may perplexed by where they may have seen the British actress before. Well, if you are interested in revisiting the 38-year-old’s filmography before joining the Loki cast (or discovering her previous work for the first time) we have all the essential movies and TV shows you can stream or rent and/or buy digitally, starting with the film that arguably saw her in her biggest role to date before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Yesterday (Amazon Rental)
A young, British musician (Himesh Patel) struggling to make it in the music business eventually grows to be (literally) bigger than The Beatles when he suddenly becomes the only person in the world who is familiar with the groundbreaking rock group’s music, and decides to take full advantage of the situation.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Loki’s Sophia Di Martino: Sophia Di Martino plays Carol – a friend of Himesh Patel’s Jack Malik, who is brought to tears by his rendition of the title song from Yesterday, believing it to be his own composition, in this sweet, inventive, and romantic commentary on success vs. conscience and the power of popular music, from writer Richard Curtis and Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle.
Rent Yesterday on Amazon.
Black Pond (Amazon Rental)
The lives of a working class British man (Chris Langham), his wife, his daughter, and their close friend all spiral out of control after a stranger suddenly dies at their own dinner table and their involvement with the death gets put into question.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Loki’s Sophia Di Martino: While Sophia Di Martino has a relatively small role in her feature-length film debut, Black Pond, the 2011 thriller (also the feature-length debut of directorial duo Tom Kinglsey and Will Sharpe, who each earned a British Academy of Film and Television Arts award nomination for their work on the film) is an intriguing and morbidly hilarious mix of surreal, absurdist dramatization with documentary-style storytelling.
Rent Black Pond on Amazon.
Flowers (Netflix)
An emotionally disturbed author, famous for his twisted and irreverent children’s books, lives an egregiously twisted and irreverent life with a wife who suspects he is keeping things from her, his mentally imbalanced mother, his socially unacceptable twin son and daughter, and his flamboyant, Japanese-born book illustrator.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Loki’s Sophia Di Martino: Years after working together on Black Pond, Will Sharpe cast Sophia Di Martino as Amy, the eccentric, lesbian daughter of the titular family at the center of Flowers – an uproariously dark award-winning comedy series that ran for two, six-episode seasons and boasts and incredible cast that also includes The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barrat, Oscar-winning The Favourite star Olivia Colman, Daniel Rigby of Black Mirror Season 2 fame, and series creator Sharpe.
Stream Flowers on Netflix.
Buy Flowers on Amazon.
The Royal Today (Britbox)
An immersive and uplifting look into the lives of the doctors and nurses who work at St. Aidan’s Royal Free Hospital and the patients they see in modern day Yorkshire, England.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Loki’s Sophia Di Martino: Before transitioning into film acting with Black Pond in 2011 and earning a major starring role on Flowers as a result, Sophia Di Martino landed her big break from 2008 to 2011 as a series regular on The Royal Today – an acclaimed spin-off of the popular medical drama The Royal, which (similar to AMC’s Mad Men) ran from 2003 to 2011 but was set during the 1960s.
Stream The Royal Today on Britbox.
Mount Pleasant – Season 3 (Acorn TV)
An immersive, grounded, yet often comical look into the lives of pub worker Lisa (Sally Lindsay), her husband, Dan (Daniel Ryan), her father, and the neighbors who live near her in a cul-de-sac in Manchester, England.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Loki’s Sophia Di Martino: Before earning her starring role on Flowers but after The Royal Today made her an actress to keep an eye out for, Sophia Di Matino joined the cast of the hit British comedy Mount Pleasant (created by a writer of the original U.K. version of Shameless named Sarah Hooper) in its third season.
Stream Mount Pleasant on Acorn TV.
A Royal Night Out (Amazon Prime, IMDb TV)
As World War II comes to an end in 1945 England, the future Queen Elizabeth (Sarah Gadon) and her sister, Princess Margaret (Bel Powley), are given permission to leave Buckingham Palace for a night of celebration, resulting in bouts of rebellious debauchery and unexpected romantic encounters.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Loki’s Sophia Di Martino: The 2015 comedy A Royal Night Out, from Netflix’s The Crown director Julian Jarrold, also features Sophia Di Martino just briefly, but is still an undeniably delightful period drama very loosely inspired by truth, that also features the HBO’s Chernobyl series star Emily Watson and Jack Reynor of Midsommar fame in its stellar cast.
Stream A Royal Night Out on Amazon Prime.
Stream A Royal Night Out on IMDb TV.
Rent A Royal Night Out on Amazon.
Midsomer Murders – Season 18, Episode 3 (Tubi, IMDb TV)
A rotating assembly of police detectives from several generations (some of which are related to one another) are plagued with the responsibility of investigating the grisly crimes in the homicide-prone county of Midsomer in England.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Loki’s Sophia Di Martino: In 2016, a year after showing up in A Royal Night Out, Sophia Di Martino made a guest appearance on the 18th season of the long-running British crime procedural, Midsomer Murders, as Amber Layard – a woman whose alleged affair with a mysteriously deceased cycling champion arouses suspicion that her boyfriend (whose brother was the dead athlete’s racing opponent) could be the culprit.
Stream Midsomer Murders – Season 18, Episode 3 on Tubi.
Stream Midsomer Murders – Season 18, Episode 3 on IMDb.
Buy Midsomer Murders – Season 18, Episode 3 on Amazon.
Into The Badlands – Season 3, Episodes 6-7 (Netflix)
A warrior (Daniel Wu) and the young boy (Aramis Knight) he has sworn to protect must rely on wit and martial arts skills to survive in a dystopian future that is dominated by feudalist ideology and has outlawed the use of firearms.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Loki’s Sophia Di Martino: In the same year that she appeared on Midsomer Murders, Sophia Di Martino made her American television debut on two episodes of the third and final season of the AMC action-adventure drama Into the Badlands (from creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar). She played Lily – the ex-wife of Nick Frost’s character Baije – whose amateur fighting just barely comes in handy when she begrudgingly agrees helps her former spouse, and Daniel Wu’s Sunny, with a much-needed favor.
Stream Into The Badlands – Season 3, Episodes 6-7 on Netflix.
Rent Into The Badlands – Season 3, Episodes 6-7 on Amazon.
Silent Witness – Season 23, Episodes 3-4 (Britbox)
A team of forensic pathologists and forensic scientists dig deep in the hope of solving a series of increasingly horrifying and mysterious crimes plaguing London, England.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Loki’s Sophia Di Martino: Even with her success in the United States on both the big screen and the small screen, Sophia Di Martino still continues to appear on television in her native country in the United Kingdom to this day. In 2020, she appeared in two episodes of the 23rd season of another long-running crime procedural, Silent Witness, (which could be a considered the British equivalent to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) as Claire Ashby – a detective chief inspector who helps the central forensics investigation team uncover the mystery behind the murder of a teenage boy.
Stream Silent Witness – Season 23, Episodes 3-4 on Britbox.
In addition to acting, Sophia Di Martino has also dabbled in writing and directing recently, making her debut in late 2020 with the short film Scrubber, starring Irish actress Siobhan McSweeney, and followed that up with another short called The Lost Film of Bloody Nora, which has only just been completed and appears to be a much more irreverent, macabre, and wholly disturbing experience.
Next in the world of performing, the actress will star in the comedy Girl Code from Bridesmaids director Paul Feig and will reunite with Will Sharpe for a biography about Louis Wain, also starring Marvel movies vet Benedict Cumberbatch and Emmy-winner Claire Foy of Netflix’s The Crown fame. Until then, continue to follow the exciting talent’s journey as Tom Hiddleston’s alternate universe counterpart on Loki, which has a new episodes dropping on Disney+ every Wednesday.
Jason Wiese
Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children’s story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.
