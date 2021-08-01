Loki’s Kang Planning The Entire MCU Infinity Saga is Now Canon – Screen Rant

Loki‘s Kang variant He Who Remains planning the Infinity Saga is now Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) canon. The third phase of the MCU started with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and concluded with Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2021. As the biggest of the three phases, the universe is threatened by Thanos (Josh Brolin) who is seeking out the Infinity Stones with the goal of eliminating half of all life in the universe, for which he eventually succeeds. The Avengers who have survived the snap go back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones themselves, which they manage to do, but at a hefty price.

Phase Four started with the Disney+ series WandaVision earlier this year, which was followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Black Widow. So far, this phase has been establishing the foundation for the MCU’s multiverse. In Loki, the title character tracks down the head of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) at the end of time. The finale truly establishes a big threat for all of the characters, as the Kang variant (Jonathan Majors) maintaining the Sacred Timeline has been killed, which has caused absolute chaos across the multiverse.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Loki director Kate Herron talked about the Disney+ series and the MCU as a whole. She noted that based on the rules established in the show, the Kang variant is directly responsible for scripting the Infinity Saga. She explained how she enjoys the MCU’s ability to grow in scope and scale, while still having these surprising moments. See below for her full statement:

I suppose well, by our show’s logic, yes, because he says like, ‘I paved the road, you just walked down it.’ I guess in theory, yeah, he would’ve scripted that because by our show that’s what we’re saying. Everything has been predetermined by this one character, even if up to this point we’ve believed the characters have had free will. Which I think is kind of the fun rug-pull of our show, right?

While He Who Remains may have been killed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Majors isn’t finished in the MCU. The end of Loki teased the Multiversal War with other variants of Kang. However, he noted that they aren’t all friendly. With the big reveal of the head of the TVA in the finale, viewers have now been made aware of the fact that free will hasn’t truly existed for the heroes that audiences have been following. All along, the Kang variant has been there scripting pivotal events in the MCU to go a certain way.

The events of the Infinity Saga shook fans of the MCU to their core. At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, theaters erupted as some of their favorite characters turned to dust. While Thanos is the one who physically snapped his fingers to make this occur, it’s now clear that the strings have been pulled in the background all along. Now that the Kang variant responsible for pulling those strings is gone, Phase Four of the MCU could go in many different directions. The logic in Loki‘s big reveal changes everything that has come before it in the MCU.

