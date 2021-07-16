Loki Writer Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Mystery Villain – Screen Rant

Fans already can’t get enough of Loki’s He Who Remains, so writer Eric Martin has shared a new behind the scenes peek at the actor who plays him.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Loki finale.

Loki writer Eric Martin reveals a behind the scenes look at Jonathan Majors on set as He Who Remains. Going into the Loki season finale, fans had a lot of questions about what was in store for Tom Hiddleston’s titular God of Mischief. Some of them were answered, but plenty more were left dangling. The episode sees Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) travel beyond the end of time to meet He Who Remains, the man who created the TVA. What starts as a exposition-heavy conversation devolves into chaos as Sylvie takes her revenge on the TVA’s creator and unleashes a multiversal war.

Though he was never outright named in Loki episode 6, Marvel fans who have kept up with casting news quickly realized that He Who Remains is a variant of Kang the Conqueror. Lovecraft Country star Majors was first cast as Kang last fall, so it was already well advertised that the Marvel Comics villain would be headed to the MCU. However, it was reported that Majors would first appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, not Loki, making for quite the twist during Wednesday’s finale.

Writer Eric Martin live-tweeted Loki episode 6 hours after it arrived on Disney+ and revealed fun behind the scenes details about the episode. On the subject of Majors’ debut, Martin shared a picture of the actor on set, with his face mask securely on between scenes. In his tweet, Martin said that Majors “is so physical too,” and “was running all around the set (and all around it between takes).” You can see the picture down below.

Loki‘s iteration of Kang was goofier and nobler than one might expect, but that promises to change in the character’s next appearances. The Kang variant who created the TVA said the other versions of himself are far nastier than him, and thanks to Sylvie’s actions in the finale, they’ve been let loose on the world. One even seems to have already arrived: Loki‘s final shot is of Hiddleston’s character looking up in horror at a Kang statue that now presides over the TVA.

Kang is still poised to play a role in Ant-Man 3, but his surprise arrival in Loki hints he could pop up in other places before then. Loki season 2 might be a likely candidate, though it remains to be seen where on the MCU schedule that will fall. With Loki reportedly headed to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there’s a chance Kang could have a role there as well. For now, everything is speculation until Marvel paints a clearer picture about where things are headed. Only time will tell what’s coming next.

Loki will return for season 2 on Disney+.

Source: Eric Martin/Twitter

