Loki Writer Reveals Deleted Scene With Laser Shooting Armadillo – Screen Rant

Loki head writer Michael Waldron has revealed his plans for a bizarre deleted scene featuring Sylvie, Hunter C-20, and a laser-shooting armadillo. Loki has proved itself to be one of Marvel’s most weird and wonderful projects yet by destroying the so-called Sacred Timeline and officially introducing the Multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel/Disney+ series starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief directly follows the fallout of Avengers: Endgame’s time heist, as a variant of Loki escapes with the Tesseract and is captured by the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Episode 2 of Loki, “The Variant,” introduced Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, a dangerous female variant of Loki that is determined to get her revenge on the Timekeepers, the creators of the TV, and the Sacred Timeline. Sylvie caused chaos across the timelines, hiding out in apocalypses and eventually capturing TVA Agent Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane). The opening scene of Episode 3, “Lamentis,” fully showcased Sylvie’s powers of enchantment in action. She coaxed the location of the Timekeepers out of C-20 by recreating one of C-20’s memories of a bar on Earth and implanted herself as C-20’s friend and confidant.

Now, Waldron has revealed his original plans for the opening scene of “Lamentis,” which took full advantage of the sequence being an elaborate illusion. Speaking as a guest on The Ringer-Verse podcast (via The Direct), Waldron described a version of Sylvie’s enchantment where the TVA had placed defenses in C-20’s mind, leading to a “kind of fight sequence” where the patrons of the bar attacked the variant. The Loki writer and executive producer went on to say that the deleted scene got “crazier and crazier,” escalating to the point where it involved an “armadillo with a laser mounted on it” that Sylvie had to fight. Read his full quote below:

“Once upon a time, the opening of Episode 3 when Sylvie is attempting to infiltrate Hunter C-20’s mind, that actually turned into kind of a fight sequence where the TVA had defenses in place. So there’s people in the memory, so the beach bar actually turned on Sylvie and were attacking her, and it got crazier and crazier. There were like, little kids attacking her. Then at one point, I literally wrote in that an armadillo with a laser mounted on it comes to the beach bar and is firing and Sylvie kicks it like a soccer ball out into the ocean. That was in a script.”

Waldron additionally explained why the scene was toned down, referencing a comment from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that the armadillo was a step too far – “Kevin often references that to me, like, ‘That might be the bar for too much.’” Given that the Alligator Loki variant seen in Episode 5 has been so popular with fans, there’s surely an alternate timeline where a laser-shooting armadillo is just as successful. Waldron clearly wanted to take full advantage of stepping inside Sylvie’s illusion and the absurdist nature of the now-deleted scene does align with Loki’s generally off-beat vibe.

On the other hand, toning down the final version of the scene was arguably the right choice as gradually revealing the illusion gives the opening of “Lamentis” a much more sinister tone. The scene provided one of the first major hints that the TVA is not all that it seems, revealing that C-20 and many of the other TVA agents are in fact variants with their memories wiped. As fun as the deleted scene sounds, keeping the Loki scene low-key ended up making it much more effective.

More: Why Loki Proves The MCU Can Last Forever

Source: The Direct

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) Release date: Sep 03, 2021

Release date: Sep 03, 2021 Eternals (2021) Release date: Nov 05, 2021

Release date: Nov 05, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Release date: Dec 17, 2021

Release date: Dec 17, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) Release date: Mar 25, 2022

Release date: Mar 25, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) Release date: May 06, 2022

Release date: May 06, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2 (2022) Release date: Jul 08, 2022

Release date: Jul 08, 2022 The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2 (2022) Release date: Nov 11, 2022

Release date: Nov 11, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Release date: Feb 17, 2023

Release date: Feb 17, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)Release date: May 05, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 14 Fixes Many Fan Complaints

About The Author