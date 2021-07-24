Loki: Sylvie & Ravonna Actors Pose With Their Stunt Doubles in New BTS Images – Screen Rant

Loki’s Sophia Di Martino praises her and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s stunt performers in a behind-the-scenes photo from the latest Disney+ series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following his escape during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Tom Hiddleston’s character is arrested by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in the trickster’s solo series. Throughout Loki, the God of Mischief encounters Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Mbatha-Raw) and a female variant of himself, Sylvie (Di Martino).

In Loki’s fourth episode, a flashback shows Renslayer arrest a young Sylvie and prune her timeline. Sylvie ends up escaping Renslayer’s custody and devoting her fugitive life to taking down the TVA’s Time-Keepers. In that same episode, the Time-Keepers are revealed to be nothing but mindless robots. Despite this revelation, Renslayer remains loyal to the TVA, believing it all must have been for a reason. Not only do Renslayer and Sylvie both prove themselves formidable throughout Loki, but they briefly share the common goal of finding the mastermind behind the TVA (albeit for different reasons). In the wake of Loki’s explosive season finale, Di Martino is grateful for her costar and the stunt people who made them look badass onscreen.

Di Martino recently shared behind-the-scenes photos of her, Mbatha-Raw, and their stunt doubles, Sarah Irwin and Nadia Lorencz, respectively, on Instagram. The photos were originally shared by Irwin. That said, both posts praise their coworkers and their experience working on Loki. Check out Di Martino’s posts below:

The MCU is filled with some of the best action sequences in cinema and the work done in Loki, a television show, is no exception. With WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, Marvel Studios has proven that production value has not been lost in translation to the small screen. In Loki, both Di Martino and Mbatha-Raw’s characters engage in some pivotal fight scenes, one of which is with each other. However, it’s Sylvie’s fight with Loki in the finale that irrecoverably changes the MCU.

In Loki’s sixth episode, Loki and Sylvie meet He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). Turns out, the TVA’s multiverse-weary creator “paved the road” for the pair, giving them two options: take over the TVA or kill him, liberate the timeline, and unleash multiple Kang variants. This leads to the bombastic and emotional impasse – ultimately, Loki fails to stop Sylvie from inciting multiversal madness. The last shot of the season is of a Kang statue in a very different TVA. The last we saw of Renslayer, she left Mobius (Owen Wilson) to search for free will. It’s reasonable to assume she went looking for a Kang variant and perhaps facilitated his rise to power. Regardless, season 2 of Loki has already been confirmed with Di Martino, Mbatha-Raw, and their stunt doubles likely returning.

Source: Sophia Di Martino/Instagram

