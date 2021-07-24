Loki: Sylvie & Ravonna Actors Pose With Their Stunt Doubles in New BTS Images – Screen Rant

Loki’s Sophia Di Martino praises her and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s stunt performers in a behind-the-scenes photo from the latest Disney+ series in the MCU.
Loki’s Sophia Di Martino praises her and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s stunt performers in a behind-the-scenes photo from the latest Disney+ series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following his escape during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Tom Hiddleston’s character is arrested by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in the trickster’s solo series. Throughout Loki, the God of Mischief encounters Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Mbatha-Raw) and a female variant of himself, Sylvie (Di Martino).
In Loki’s fourth episode, a flashback shows Renslayer arrest a young Sylvie and prune her timeline. Sylvie ends up escaping Renslayer’s custody and devoting her fugitive life to taking down the TVA’s Time-Keepers. In that same episode, the Time-Keepers are revealed to be nothing but mindless robots. Despite this revelation, Renslayer remains loyal to the TVA, believing it all must have been for a reason. Not only do Renslayer and Sylvie both prove themselves formidable throughout Loki, but they briefly share the common goal of finding the mastermind behind the TVA (albeit for different reasons). In the wake of Loki’s explosive season finale, Di Martino is grateful for her costar and the stunt people who made them look badass onscreen.
Di Martino recently shared behind-the-scenes photos of her, Mbatha-Raw, and their stunt doubles, Sarah Irwin and Nadia Lorencz, respectively, on Instagram. The photos were originally shared by Irwin. That said, both posts praise their coworkers and their experience working on Loki. Check out Di Martino’s posts below:
Click Here to View the Original Post
The MCU is filled with some of the best action sequences in cinema and the work done in Loki, a television show, is no exception. With WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, Marvel Studios has proven that production value has not been lost in translation to the small screen. In Loki, both Di Martino and Mbatha-Raw’s characters engage in some pivotal fight scenes, one of which is with each other. However, it’s Sylvie’s fight with Loki in the finale that irrecoverably changes the MCU.
In Loki’s sixth episode, Loki and Sylvie meet He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). Turns out, the TVA’s multiverse-weary creator “paved the road” for the pair, giving them two options: take over the TVA or kill him, liberate the timeline, and unleash multiple Kang variants. This leads to the bombastic and emotional impasse – ultimately, Loki fails to stop Sylvie from inciting multiversal madness. The last shot of the season is of a Kang statue in a very different TVA. The last we saw of Renslayer, she left Mobius (Owen Wilson) to search for free will. It’s reasonable to assume she went looking for a Kang variant and perhaps facilitated his rise to power. Regardless, season 2 of Loki has already been confirmed with Di Martino, Mbatha-Raw, and their stunt doubles likely returning.
More: Loki: Why Renslayer Doesn’t Kill Mobius
Source: Sophia Di Martino/Instagram
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)Release date: Sep 03, 2021
- Eternals (2021)Release date: Nov 05, 2021
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)Release date: Dec 17, 2021
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)Release date: Mar 25, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)Release date: May 06, 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2 (2022)Release date: Jul 08, 2022
- The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2 (2022)Release date: Nov 11, 2022
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)Release date: Feb 17, 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)Release date: May 05, 2023
Why Rick & Morty Needs To Use Its New Biggest Villain
About The Author
Josh Plainse
(326 Articles Published)
Josh Plainse is an author, journalist, avid reader, movie and television fanatic based out of Wisconsin. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a BA in English, he embarked on a career as a freelance writer, providing content for a number of different websites, including Bookstr.com, Mandatory.com, and Comingsoon.net. Josh works for Screen Rant covering the latest in entertainment while simultaneously pursuing the never-ending dream of becoming an established novelist and screenwriter.
Josh would accredit characters such Goku, Han Solo, Simba, and Maximus Decimus Meridius for not only teaching him how to be a man but instilling within him an affinity for storytelling. It is this incessant obsession which has propelled him to seek opportunities that inform, entertain, and inspire others. Beyond that, he enjoys the occasional Spotted Cow (shout-out to New Glarus Brewing Company), doing push-ups, and wearing jean jackets on Tatooine.
Contact Josh directly: plainse(at)gmail(dot)com.
More From Josh Plainse