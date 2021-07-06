Loki Star Didn’t Know She Auditioned for an MCU Show Until She Was Hired – Screen Rant

Sophia Di Martino, star of the MCU series Loki, has recently admitted that she “knew absolutely nothing” about what show she was auditioning for before she landed the life-changing role. Di Martino, who plays the female Loki variant Sylvie Laufeydottir in the hit Disney+ series, is an English actress whose resume up until now has largely been characterized by appearances in British television series. Since making her MCU debut, however, she has quickly become a worldwide sensation and the most popular actor on IMDB.

The third MCU streaming series to hit Disney+ this year, Loki follows the misadventures of the titular God of Mischief after his escape with the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. In deviating from the prescribed sacred timeline, however, Loki quickly finds himself confronted by the mysterious Time Variance Authority who enlists his help in tracking down one of his own alternate timeline counterparts. That other Loki turns out to be none other than Di Martino’s Sylvie, a female variant who was taken by the TVA as a child and subsequently escaped.

While Tom Hiddleston has spent the last 10 years playing the MCU’s fan-favorite trickster god, Di Martino’s take on the role has quickly earned herself a great deal of acclaim amongst Marvel fans. As it turns out, however, the infamous Marvel shroud of secrecy was so tightly wrapped around the show’s production that even its co-lead had no idea what show she was auditioning for. Recently speaking with Entertainment Tonight Di Martino explained:

I knew absolutely nothing. I didn’t know what the show was. I didn’t know about the role. I didn’t… I didn’t know anything… There was a very short scene between two people, Bob and Sarah, I think it was, on a train and we ended up being the train scene between Loki and Sylvie. But I had no idea what I was auditioning for… And then you know, when they offered me the job, Kate just told me the whole story and about the character and just gave me the whole pitch. So it wasn’t until I’d been offered the job that I knew what it was.

Despite walking into her audition oblivious to the true nature of the job, Di Martino has won over an army of dedicated Marvel fans in a very short time frame. While attempting to play an alternate version of a well-established, and much beloved MCU character would be a hard task for any actor, Di Martino has taken to the role of Sylvie Laufeydottir like a mischievous trickster goddess takes to sowing chaos. More importantly, she has also managed to establish Sylvie as an intriguing character in her own right, independent of her relationship with her male counterpart.

In a recent Screen Rant interview, Di Martino emphasized that while she would occasionally “mirror” Hiddleston’s performance, it was “really important to me that she’s her own character”. Given the legions of fans clamouring to see more of the MCU’s latest Goddess of Mischief, it is probably safe to say that is a goal she has achieved with ease. While there is no word on whether Di Martino may eventually get her own spin-off, or appear elsewhere in the MCU after Loki finishes, Marvel fans are keeping their fingers crossed that her tenure as Sylvie will continue for many more years to come.

