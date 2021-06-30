Home ENTERTAINMENT Loki star addresses Sylvie / Enchantress fan theories – digitalspy.com
Loki spoilers follow.

Fan theories abound for any Marvel project and Disney+’s Loki series is giving us a lot to work with.

In episode two of the Marvel series, it was revealed that the variant Loki and the TVA are chasing is a female Loki… or is she?

tom hiddleston as loki and sophia di martino as sylvie in loki episode 3

DisneyMarvel Studios

Played by Sophia Di Martino, the character later revealed herself to be called Sylvie, a name she gave herself to forge her own identity.

Of course, Sylvie has been referred to by fans as Lady Loki, a character from the Marvel Comics but could she be someone else entirely?

After episode three of the series aired, fans began theorising that Sylvie may not be Lady Loki, or even a Loki at all.

tom hiddleston as loki and sophia di martino as sylvie in loki episode 3

DisneyMarvel Studios

Instead, some have wondered if she’s actually Enchantress — whose real name is Sylvie Lushton. Plus she’s always talking about enchantments. So is Sylvie just here to put a spell on Loki?

Speaking to Radio Times, Di Martino addressed the rumours, in typical Marvel fashion.

“She’s been inspired by the comics, and our story is inspired by the comics,” Di Martino said.

sophia di martino as sylvie in loki episode 3

DisneyMarvel Studios

“But Loki is a new story, and it’s a new backstory for Sylvie. So it’s an entirely new story. But she is enchanting people, and therefore an enchantress. So… yeah. Who knows?”

Di Martino did reveal that we’re going to discover some interesting details about Sylvie’s history.

“You are probably going to learn more about Sylvie’s backstory,” Di Martino added. “I’m excited to see what people think about that, and to see why she’s so angry with the TVA.”

Loki is streaming exclusively on Disney+, with new episodes every Wednesday.

