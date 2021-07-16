Loki season 2: director Kate Herron says she won’t return – Polygon

Loki director and executive producer Kate Herron, whose creative direction was instrumental in shaping the first season of Loki Laufeyson’s misadventures across the multiverse, has announced that she will not be returning for the show’s recently announced second season.

Herron had only planned to helm the series through its initial six-episode season and has already moved on to other yet-to-be announced projects, she said in an interview with Deadline.

“I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited,” Herron told Deadline. “I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all.”

Loki’s season 1 finale saw the on-screen introduction of longtime Marvel antagonist Kang the Conqueror, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors. The villain is formally set to reappear in the forthcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and is presumably also involved in this year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel has not provided any information regarding season 2 of Loki, beyond announcing that it is in the cards. For instance, there’s no indication yet as to whether it might debut before or after Quantumania, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.