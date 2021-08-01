Loki Season 2: 7 Questions We Have About The Marvel Series – CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

WARNING: The following article contains Loki Season 1 SPOILERS throughout, so unless you are caught up on the first six explodes of the Disney+ exclusive Marvel TV show, proceed with caution before you screw up the Sacred Timeline for yourself.

After the mind-melting whammy of a cliffhanger at the Loki Season 1 ending, which was followed by a confirmation of a second season, we imagine that you probably have a few questions. Well, you are certainly not alone because there are plenty of things that also have us scratching our heads about the return of one of the most unique and inventive Marvel TV shows on Disney+, especially from behind the scenes. The following is everything that we have been wondering about Loki Season 2 since the finale, starting with when we can expect this twisted story to continue.