Loki is coming to Fortnite in July – Polygon

Loki, the self-proclaimed god of mischief, will be bringing his tricks and pranks to Fortnite. Marvel’s anti-hero is the headliner for July 2021 Crew Pack, which features his iconic green outfit — complete with cape and “back bling” — as well as his Scepter Pickaxe (“the glow stick of destiny”), the Chitauri Chariot Glider, and a new welcoming loading screen.

Loki’s bundle is available through Fortnite Crew, Fortnite’s monthly subscription offering. A Crew subscription costs $11.99 a month; that includes 1,000 free V-bucks, the current season’s battle pass — which features Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty this time around — and whatever the current skin offering is each month.

Superhero cameos are nothing new in Fortnite. Thor, Iron Man, Wolverine, Storm, and others from the Marvel Comics universe showed up in the game last year, and of course, Thanos came to Fortnite back in 2018. Characters from the DC side of the superhero universes have also shown up; Batman entered Fortnite and got an entire miniseries, and Superman joined as a playable character as well.

Loki’s Fortnite cameo comes on the heels of his big television series debut, which came to Disney Plus in June. That said, this Loki doesn’t seem to be based on Tom Hiddleston’s likeness; he looks a little slimmer, and a little more… shall we say, snakelike.