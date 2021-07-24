Loki Director Didn’t Directly Work With MCU Movie Directors – Screen Rant

Loki director Kate Herron talks about how she was able to indirectly collaborate with other Marvel directors. Over roughly fourteen years and twenty-four films, Marvel Studios has managed to create something previously only thought possible within the panels of comic books: a cohesive and interwoven universe. Following Avengers: Endgame, all eyes were on where the Marvel Cinematic Universe would go in Phase Four; the first phase to feature television shows on Disney+.

The MCU’s third Disney+ series, Loki, followed the version of Tom Hiddleston’s trickster who escaped during Endgame’s time heist. After being arrested by the Time Variance Authority—which maintains the Scared Timeline—and being introduced to variants of themselves, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) reached the Citadel at the End of Time. In Loki’s season finale, the pair unveiled the man behind the TVA’s current: He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a variant of Kang the Conqueror. Given the concepts explored in Loki, many theorized that the time-traveling Kang would show up in Loki as Majors was already confirmed to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Following its multiversal chain of events, Loki’s impact on the overall MCU has proven far greater than that of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier combined.

During a discussion on ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast, director Kate Herron was asked how she communicated with other Marvel directors so Loki would be consistent with the projects succeeding it like Disney+’s What If…? Ant-Man 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. With so many moving parts, a shifting release schedule, and things often being written/filmed before preceding films/shows/scenes even come out, how does the MCU maintain itself? Read what Herron had to say below:

“Not between filmmakers. So basically every filmmaker has a sort of, you work with an executive producer from Marvel. So I was working with a producer called Kevin Wright and he would have those internal conversations and then he would come back and be like, ‘This is anything we need to shift from that bigger multi-verse conversation.’ So there definitely was places that in the story we tweaked it, but particularly in how we explain stuff in the Miss Minutes video. And then obviously like When He Remains is telling his story and how he did everything, I think that was, we had an idea, but it was sort of always evolving based upon the ripple effect of the nature of the beast basically.”

Herron went on to talk about how things like Easter Eggs in Loki’s fifth episode were ran by executive producer Wright and then up the ladder to Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios’ president. It would seem the difference between the MCU and, for example, the DC Extended Universe, is consistent leadership, collaboration, and tenacity. If Feige’s team of producers are the ones overseeing the MCU’s road map, they all have to know their stuff. It’s worth noting that Herron did talk with Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’s director Peyton Reed about Majors’ casting and probably his role in that film, it’s unlikely she knows anything about all of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s multiverse-centric casting rumors.

Head writer Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) has talked about the task of refining the rules of time travel and alternate timelines established in Endgame. Loki lays the groundwork for what will follow. Sylvie’s decision to kill He Who Remains liberated the Scared Timeline, cracked open the multiverse, and instantaneously changed the TVA. The season’s final scene saw a shocked Loki stand in a TVA where no one remembered him and stare at a statue of Kang, who has already conquered the organization following the death of his “pure of heart” variant. This moment presumably sets Kang up as the MCU’s next big bad. With Loki season 2 confirmed and Hiddleston reportedly appearing in the next Doctor Strange, the villain can show up anywhere at any time.

More: Yes, Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Turning Doctor Strange Into Iron Man

Source: ComicBook

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) Release date: Sep 03, 2021

Release date: Sep 03, 2021 Eternals (2021) Release date: Nov 05, 2021

Release date: Nov 05, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Release date: Dec 17, 2021

Release date: Dec 17, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) Release date: Mar 25, 2022

Release date: Mar 25, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) Release date: May 06, 2022

Release date: May 06, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2 (2022) Release date: Jul 08, 2022

Release date: Jul 08, 2022 The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2 (2022) Release date: Nov 11, 2022

Release date: Nov 11, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Release date: Feb 17, 2023

Release date: Feb 17, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)Release date: May 05, 2023





Email



Black Panther: Michael B. Jordan Explains Why People Sympathized With Killmonger

About The Author