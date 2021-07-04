Loki Composer Teases Epic 32-Person Choir In Final Two Episodes – Screen Rant

The last two episodes of Disney+’s Loki promise to be bigger than ever, since they’ll feature an epic 32-person choir within their scores.
Loki composer Natalie Holt reveals there will be a massive 32-person choir in the last two episodes of the Disney+ series. Though Loki is the third Marvel show to debut on the streaming service, it’s quickly become the biggest one yet. The series, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, premiered in early June and currently has just two episodes left in its first season. Though there have been rumors of a Loki season 2 being in the works, nothing has been confirmed just yet.
Loki picks up with the 2012 version of the character, the same one who attempted to invade Earth in The Avengers. After slipping away with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, Loki is arrested by the Time Variance Authority, a strict bureaucratic organization tasked with maintaining what is known as the Sacred Timeline. What first began as a simple mystery involving another Loki Variant (Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie) has since evolved into a deeper plot at the center of the TVA. The most recent Loki episode left the trickster in a very precarious place, setting up an epic finale.
To highlight just how intense these final two episodes will be, Holt has some exciting music choices on the way. Holt spoke to Variety about how she developed the score for Loki, which she said was written to reflect his character. Interestingly, Holt began with the score for the finale and worked backwards. “I had the theme for the end very early on,” she said. In a particularly tantalizing tease, she mentioned that the last two episodes of the season feature a 32-voice choir.
As Star Wars fans can attest, choirs add an extra level of majesty to a scene. After all, “Duel of the Fates” is one of the most iconic parts of the Star Wars score. How it will sound for Loki remains to be seen, but it’s bound to play during some pivotal moments. It could either be for an action scene, or something more character-based. Loki has so far proven adept at dancing between shocking plot twists and deeper character moments, and the last two episodes hopefully won’t be exceptions to this.
Before Marvel began producing shows for Disney+, some were apprehensive about the studio’s ability to maintain the epic scale of the movies in its transition to streaming. Luckily, Loki‘s predecessors WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alleviated those concerns, and Loki itself has continued to push the boundaries of what these shows can do. The addition of this epic piece of music indicates the show is going big for its final installments, so fans just might have to brace themselves for what’s to come.
Loki releases new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.
Source: Variety
