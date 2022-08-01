lok-sabha-revokes-suspension-of-4-congress-members

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Monday revoked the suspension of four

Congress

MPs.

The four Congress MPs – Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and TN Prathapan were suspended for the session after they waved placards in the House demanding a discussion on price rise.

After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member

Manish Tewari

.

“Country has double-digit inflation for last 14 months, it’s highest in 30 years. Consumer food price index is skyrocketting. GST increased on daily use things like rice, curd, paneer & on pencils and sharpeners, government is not sparing even children,” Congress leader Manish Tewari said.

The House discussion on price rise has been the bone of contention between the treasury and the opposition benches since the session began on July 18 leading a to near washout of the proceedings till now.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the Opposition protests and demands of a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.

