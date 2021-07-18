Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse is now available at $60.40 – MSPoweruser – MSPoweruser

Amazon is now offering a discount of $39.59 on Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse. The mouse is now available at a price point of $60.40, down from its original price of $99.99. You can buy the product from here from Amazon.
Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse features
- Unique thumb wheel: for horizontal navigation and advanced gestures
- Easy connections for multiple computers: use with up to three Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth smart wireless technology
- Easy switching between computers with the touch of the button
- Tracks virtually anywhere – even on glass: the dark field sensor tracks flawlessly even on glass and high-gloss surfaces (4mm minimum thickness)
- Advanced power management: up to 40 days of power on single charge. You can get enough power for a full day of usage in only 4 minutes, with No downtime while recharging. Wireless technology : Advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology
- Note : In case of Wireless mouse, the USB receiver will be provided inside or along with the mouse
You can buy the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse at a discounted price here from Amazon.