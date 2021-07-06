local-roundup:-gabby-williams-named-to-france-women’s-olympic-team

Jul. 6—Former UConn great Gabby Williams was named to the France women’s basketball national team on Monday to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games later this month.

Williams, a 2018 graduate and All-American for the Huskies, will make her Olympic debut. She earned her spot on the 12-player roster by helping France win a silver medal in last month’s EuroBasket Women 21 in June.

Another ex-Husky, guard Bria Hartley, also helped France qualify for the Olympics, but won’t be available due to an injury.

Williams’ addition means 10 UConn players will be competing in Tokyo. Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi were selected to the U.S. National Team while Stefanie Dolson and Katie Lou Samuelson were named to the U.S. 3×3 Team and current sophomore Aaliyah Edwards and Williams’ classmate Kia Nurse will play for Canada.

NECBL

— Brian Hart (Marist) homered twice and finished with five RBI for the Valley Blue Sox in a 12-7 victory over the Mystic Schooners at Fitch High School. Daniel Crossen (Northeastern) had two home runs and five RBI for Mystic (11-10) and Jimmy Sullivan (Virginia) added two hits and an RBI.

Futures League

— Kaelen Culpepper (Kansas State) hit a long, leadoff home run to tie things in the bottom of the first inning and the Norwich Sea Unicorns beat the Worcester Bravehearts 4-1 Sunday before a crowd of 2,223 at Dodd Stadium.

Hunter Yaworski (Mitchell College) fought hard during a long at-bat before lacing a double to right-centerfield that scored Bryan Loriga (Elite Squad Academy) in the bottom of the third to give Norwich the lead for good at 2-1. The Sea Unicorns added two insurance runs in the fourth.

Culpepper finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run, while Loriga went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run. The Sea Unicorns were also led by dominant pitching from Jimmy Wang (UConn), who started the game by going three strong innings while allowing an unearned run and striking out five. The Sea Unicorns’ bullpen combined for shutout relief behind Bobby McBride (UConn), Connor Davey (Rhode Island College), Ray Seward (Franklin Pierce), Kenny Heon (Mitchell College), Eddie Kaftan (Mitchell College) and Spencer Fox (Southern Connecticut).

District 10 baseball (10-12)

— New London defeated Pawcatuck/North Stonington 6-0 in pool play Sunday as Gavin MaGaha pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, JJ Santiago had a hit and scored twice and Joey Muscarella had two hits. Losing pitcher Sean Durham struck out 13 for Pawcatuck and had a hit.

— East Lyme defeated Montville 2-0 in pool play Sunday as Max Montejano pitched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks, Harrison Papuga hit a home run and Karch Kaczor was 2-for-2.

District 10 softball (10-12)

— Pawcatuck defeated Ledyard 11-0 Sunday behind winning pitcher Sarah Previty, while Sara Slitt was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs and Ari Scavello was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Aleecia Helme, Ella Yaras and Skylar Cimino had hits for Ledyard.

— Waterford defeated Montville/Salem 17-1 Sunday to advance to Tuesday’s championship round as winning pitcher Audra Fiano had eight strikeouts and added two hits. Elle DiBuono also had two hits for Waterford.

District 10 softball (8-10)

— Waterford defeated Lyme/Old Lyme 12-2 in four innings in pool play Sunday as winning pitcher Aubrie Willis had seven strikeouts and added two hits. Avery Gallerani led the offense with three hits and three runs while Kennley Stoddard and Sadie Silvestri added two hits apiece.