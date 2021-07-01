local-jeweller-gushes-as-queen-elizabeth-stuns-in-his-creation,-says-she-wears-it-often

A local jewellery designer, Kevin G Friedman has been stunned to learn that one of his creations is being rocked by the Queen of England

The treasure was gifted to Her Majesty by the President of Botswana back in 2007 and feature 11 pear-shaped diamonds and gold

Social media users were definitely happy for the incredible achievement of one of her own and took to the comments section to wish Mr Friedman well

A professional jeweller from the heart of South Africa felt proud of himself as the Queen herself is rumoured to love one of his creations.

A local jeweller boasts one very admirable achievement. Images: Kevin G. Friedman/Facebook

The incredible local jewellery designer

Kevin G. Friedman is the jeweller on everyone’s radar right now. The artist’s incredible brooch, depicting a wheat-like crop prominent in parts of Botswana and featuring 11 pear-shaped diamonds and gold, is often worn by Her Majesty.

According to a Facebook user called Gary Peterson, the small present was gifted to Queen Elizabeth by the President of Botswana, Festus Mogae, during the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Friedman had no idea his jewellery was being flaunted by the royal. Heading online, he excitedly wrote:

“How really exciting to see Her Majesty wearing my treasure!!!”

Social media reactions

Social media users certainly lit up at the thought of a local jewellery designer making it big overseas.

Check out some of their comments below:

Moira de Swardt:

“She wears it quite often. It is one of her favourites.”

Craige Wynne:

“Absolutely amazing”

Kate Oxley:

“Wow, it’s beautiful. I lived in Botswana for 17 years.”

Georgina Cost:

“So proud of you Kevin G Friedman well deserved”

Sharon Barkhuizen:

“Kevin G Friedman so happy for you!! This is truly a Proudly South African moment!! Proud of you!”

