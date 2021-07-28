Liz Cheney rebukes GOP leadership after January 6 panel holds first hearing – CNN

Washington (CNN) Rep. Liz Cheney, one of just two Republicans on the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, excoriated her party’s leadership on Tuesday for its continued defense of former President Donald Trump’s role in the attack on the US Capitol.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead,” Cheney said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “is continuing to demonstrate that he views this as some sort of a political game. It’s not a game, and it’s deadly serious when you’re taking action to try to divert attention away and distract from an investigation like this one.”

And asked about comments that House Republican conference Chair Elise Stefanik had made earlier Tuesday seeking to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the insurrection, Cheney stressed that “what happened is absolutely clear.”

Trump, she said, “lit the flame for what happened. We’ve seen that not just in the speech on the Ellipse, but throughout. What this committee needs to understand is exactly what the details were of the planning and the financing. But for anybody to be suggesting that somehow he wasn’t responsible, I think it’s shameful.”

The comments from Cheney — whom Stefanik replaced in May in the No. 3 role in the House Republican conference — come hours after the House panel held its first meeting, featuring harrowing testimony from four officers who shared their stories of being attacked by rioters. The three-hour hearing was the opening act for the committee, which is preparing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the January 6 insurrection, including the role played by Trump.