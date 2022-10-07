Liverpool want £10m-rated Jhon Duran

Liverpool want to sign Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, according to The Sun. The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Liverpool are planning for the future and are keen on bringing the 18-year-old attacking player to Anfield for the long term.

Duran, who can also operate as a winger or as a forward, has just made his breakthrough into the Colombia set-up after impressing for the Chicago Fire first team and has a bright future ahead.

The report has claimed that Liverpool will need to pay £1src million in transfer fees for Duran. However, the Merseyside club are not the only club who are keen on the Colombian teenager. Chelsea as well as clubs in Spain and Germany also want to sign Duran.