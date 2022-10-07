Home SPORTS Liverpool want £10m-rated Jhon Duran
SPORTS

Liverpool want £10m-rated Jhon Duran

by News
0 views
Liverpool want £10m-rated Jhon Duran

Liverpool want to sign Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, according to The Sun. The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Liverpool are planning for the future and are keen on bringing the 18-year-old attacking player to Anfield for the long term.

Duran, who can also operate as a winger or as a forward, has just made his breakthrough into the Colombia set-up after impressing for the Chicago Fire first team and has a bright future ahead.

The report has claimed that Liverpool will need to pay £1src million in transfer fees for Duran. However, the Merseyside club are not the only club who are keen on the Colombian teenager. Chelsea as well as clubs in Spain and Germany also want to sign Duran.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Juventus 3-0 Bologna: Bianconeri sweep aside visitors to...

Manchester United remain keen on PSV winger Cody...

Ryan Kent turns down new Rangers contract offer

Chelsea linked with £10m-rated Jhon Duran

PSG eye Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos

Galatasaray interested in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronado

Arsenal linked with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

Ex-Inter midfielder Stankovic appointed by Sampdoria

Wiegman and Mead sickened by U.S. women´s soccer...

Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona: Three Things We Learned

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.