Liverpool transfer news: Reds favourite for Williams, striker targeted & more

First up, According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are favourites to land the signing of highly sought-after Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams.

Earlier reports indicated that Liverpool are impressed by Williams’ performances this season.

And with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz out injured long-term, the Reds are looking at reinforcing their forward line. As per the report, if Williams shines at the World Cup, Liverpool will act fast to sign him immediately after the tournament, thus beating the competition for the 20-year-old’s transfer

The 20-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists in 14 La Liga appearances so far this season. He also made his Spain debut in September and has scored one in three so far.

Elsewhere, According to Spanish outlet Nacional, Jurgen Klopp is interested to lure Marcus Thuram to Anfield.

The German wants to partner Thuram with Salah and Nunez and the Reds are prepared to offer Borussia Monchengladbach a transfer fee of £20m for Thuram’s services despite his contract running out in just over six months.

Finally, The - report that Liverpool are among the teams keeping track of Mount’s contract situation.

Mount has just over 18 months left on his current Chelsea contract and talks over a new deal have been put on hold until after the World Cup.

