Fabrizio Romano has picked out three alternatives Liverpool could look to if they fail to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Liverpool are among the clubs in the race to sign Bellingham next year. They are not alone as Man Utd are also understood to be keen.

It was reported on Tuesday morning that Liverpool are ‘all in’ in the battle for Bellingham with FSG looking to sign him as a ‘parting gift’ to the club.

Man Utd meanwhile failed to sign him in 2src2src but he is their ‘number one target’ next summer.

English clubs face fierce competition from Real Madrid, though.

Whoever Bellingham decides to join, there will be at least a couple of clubs that will be disappointed and be made to look elsewhere.

Romano has advised clubs on potential alternatives to Bellingham, and he thinks West Ham United and England star Declan Rice is one of them.

The centre-midfielder has grown to be one of the best young talents in the Premier League and West Ham have been desperate to keep him.

David Moyes priced clubs out of a move for Rice in the summer by claiming that he is worth at least £15srcm.

“The first thing to say is that he is not for sale,” said Moyes.

“But if you are interested, well, it will be north of that, because £1srcsrcmillion was cheap last summer, and £15srcmillion just now would be minimum – but he is not for sale.”

Rice is out of contract in 2src24 so his valuation will have surely declined by the time next summer rolls around.

Romano has also highlighted Youri Tielemans and Frenkie de Jong as different options to Bellingham.

Man Utd failed to tempt De Jong into a move last summer, while Tielemans is set to be available for free next June.

“I get asked a lot about Jude Bellingham at the moment, but another big-name midfielder fans seem to want to know about is Declan Rice,” Romano wrote for Caught Offside.

“After all, if Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all chasing Bellingham, only one of them can get him and the rest will need an alternative.

“Still, for Declan Rice we have to consider and respect West Ham; they always wanted almost €15srcm for the midfielder and they feel protected by his current contract situation.

“For whoever misses out on Bellingham, I think we can consider Youri Tielemans as a good alternative – he’s continuing to show that he’s a top midfielder, and he looks set to be on the move as a free agent.

“And let’s see what happens with Frenkie de Jong, if he’ll change his mind or not about his situation at Barcelona.”

