Liverpool to miss out on Gavi?

According to a recent report from Daily Express, Liverpool seem to be on the verge of losing out on signing Gavi from Barcelona.

At the age of just 18, Gavi is already making waves as one of the most exciting youngsters in world football today. The plan of action appears to be for him to take over as the ‘new Messi’ for Barca but with so much interest in his services, their fans can be forgiven for feeling slightly worried about what the immediate future could hold.

The teenage sensation, though, is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract to extend his stay at the club, which will be of particular frustration to Liverpool who have voiced their notable interest in signing him.

The Reds have already made several big signings during the most recent summer transfer window but Gavi isn’t likely to join them anytime soon courtesy of this news.