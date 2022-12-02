Liverpool push Real Madrid to look for alternatives as they put ‘a lot of pressure’ on €120m star

There are positive signs for Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to reports in Germany.

Reports had maintained throughout the summer window that the Reds had abandoned any plans to sign a midfielder in the market with Jurgen Klopp prepared to wait until next summer to land Bellingham or another world-class central midfielder.

A mix of poor form and injuries saw Liverpool bring in Arthur – who has already picked up a bad injury – on a season-long loan deal from Juventus on deadline day after Klopp realised he was short in that position.

Arthur was brought in as a temporary fix with Liverpool still reportedly set on their plan to bring in Bellingham from Dortmund this summer.

Bellingham has starred for England in their first three matches at the World Cup with the 19-year-old impressing pundits and fans with his mature nature in interviews and on the pitch.

And now Sky Germany (via Sport Witness) claims that Liverpool are ‘still in the running’ for Bellingham and have even made Real Madrid look at alternatives to the Dortmund midfielder.

Liverpool and Manchester City are taking on Real in the race for the ‘highly-rated’ Bellingham but the Reds are now ‘putting a lot of pressure’ on the player and his representatives as they look to wrap up a deal.

Klopp’s side are described as in the running ‘above all’ and Bellingham will set them back €12srcm if they manage to get a deal over the line.

The report from Sky Germany comes a day after Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer admitted that Liverpool would be his “preferred club” for Bellingham in the summer.

Despite that and his good relationship with Liverpool boss Klopp, Cramer has insisted that the Reds shouldn’t “expect that we will make gifts”.

“He has a contract,” Cramer began. “I’m a salesperson regarding commercial business but not regarding the players’ business.

“We both are happy to have him on board, and the longer Jude will play for us, the better it will be.”

Cramer continued: “We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure.

“We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool, so for me, it’s my preferred club in the EPL as well.

“But don’t expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool.”

