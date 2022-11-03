Liverpool loan watch week 12: Morton, Bradley, Clarkson and more

Watching players develop on loan and assessing whether they are ready for the first team is one of the biggest things done at the top Premier League sides, but it can be hard to keep track of where all the hottest prospects are. Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work.

101 takes a look at how Liverpool's on-loan stars got on.

Rhys Williams (Blackpool)Williams was an unused substitute against Coventry City, as a late goal saw the Tangerines come away with a 2-1 win.

Sepp van den Berg (Schalke)Van den Berg is expected to be sidelined until 2023 with a ligament issue after being stretchered off for Schalke last weekend, the club have confirmed.

Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers)Morton had another excellent game for Blackburn as they continued their great form with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Hull City. The midfielder created two chances as well as winning 5 of his 7 attempted duels, and was named in the Team of the Week by the Football League paper.

Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers)Bradley played 90 minutes against Burton Albion as his side scored twice late on to come from behind to pick up three points. He then grabbed an assist against Oxford United but could not stop them from falling to a 3-1 defeat.

James Balagizi (Crawley Town)Balagizi remains sidelined for Crawley Town, having returned temporarily to Liverpool. A statement issued on October 17th confirmed that ”The medical tests revealed an injury, and last week, James had successful surgery for an inguinal-related groin pain. James’ recovery time is currently set at five weeks”.

Adam Lewis (Newport County)Lewis played 180 minutes for Newport as they were held to successive draws, with the defender creating two chances in each of the clashes.

Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen)Clarkson gave a good account of himself even as Aberdeen were thrashed 4-1 by Rangers in the Scottish top flight. Playing 90 minutes in the centre of the park, he managed 7 passes into the final third and won both of his duels.

