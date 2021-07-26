liverpool-legend-lands-big-managerial-appointment-with-top-la-liga-side

Fernando Torres has begun his quest to become a top manager in Europe as he joined Atletico Madrid’s Team B coaching staff

The 38-year-old who hung the boots early in his career will be working under Nacho Fernandez in a bid to earn his UEFA badges

Torres has won football’s most prestigious trophies including the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, World Cup and European Championships

Fernando Torres has taken up a role in Atletico Madrid team B side after serving the club in most part of his glittering career.

The 37-year-old recently hung up his boots and took a break for a while before he was named as assistant coach of Rojiblancos.

Fernando Torres now is the assistant coach Atletico Madrid Team B.

The club confirmed Torres’ arrival at the Wanda Metropolitan outfit on their social media handle:

“Fernando Torres returns home. He will continue with his training, directing Youth A.

“Welcome Fernando.”

Torres club career

The Spanish forward became an instant hit when he joined Rafa Benitez at Liverpool in 2007 a season after the Reds won the Champions League.

Torres became the fastest Liverpool player to reach the 50-goal mark but failed to land any silverware for the Merseyside club.

He joined Chelsea in a £50million deal during the 2011 January window after enduring several injury problems with the Reds.

El Nino failed to replicate his form at Stamford Bridge but won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and the Europa League in two seasons.

Torres was loaned out to Milan before returning to Atletico in 2016. He helped the club win the Europa League and played in the 2015-16 Champions League final, losing to Real Madrid.

He joined Japanese side Sagan Tosu before he retired.

Career with Spain

Torres was part of the Spanish golden generation that won the European Championships, the World Cup and another Euros within the space of four years.

He scored the goal that won the Euros for his country against Germany at the 2008 finals and was among the scorers in the final against Italy in the 2012 edition.

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Alexandre Lacazette whose contract with Premier League club Arsenal will lapse next summer is being linked with a move to Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Calciomercato are reporting via ESPN that the Frenchman is expected to leave the north London club this summer as Spanish side Atletico are could offer €15 million for the forward.

The Gunners could accept the deal to prevent the forward from leaving for free next season as they are, in turn, chasing Chelsea star Tammy Abraham.

