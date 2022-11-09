According to reports, Liverpool will fail in their attempts to sign Jude Bellingham as the Borussia Dortmund star is ‘likely’ to join one of their rivals.

A few of the top clubs in Europe are keen to sign Bellingham with next summer expected to be the time when he departs Borussia Dortmund.

The midfielder has already turned down one big English club as he rejected Man Utd to join Dortmund in 2src2src.

The Bundesliga outfit is renowned as a club capable of nurturing young talents and Bellingham is one example of a player who has blossomed as part of their regime.

The 19-year-old already has a lot of experience playing in the Champions League and he has even captained Dortmund on several occasions this term.

He is likely to cost clubs around £1srcsrcm and Jamie Carragher thinks this would be classed as a “bargain” for Liverpool.

“I can see Liverpool spending up to £2srcsrcm on their midfield in the summer,” Carragher said on The Overlap.

“Jude Bellingham would be the perfect fit, but he would be a lot of money. When Liverpool have spent big money in the past, it’s been on the goalkeeper [Alisson] and Virgil van Dijk, who were bought in at great age profiles.

“Signing Jude Bellingham would be for a lot of money, but it would get to two years down the line and people would see it as a bargain.

“At his age, you’d have him for at least five seasons before he’d move on, which is a great investment for the club.”

Liverpool are eager to strengthen their midfield, especially with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract next year.

The Reds and Real Madrid were previously said to be leading the race to sign him in 2src23 as they have ‘invested more time and energy’ into tempting Bellingham to join them.

But The Daily Mail are now reporting that Manchester City are the ‘likely winners’ in the race to sign Bellingham.

There is understood to be a ‘growing belief’ that City will be Bellingham’s next club.

Man City have ‘held talks’ with Dortmund about the transfer. They are helped by having a ‘strong relationship’ with the German club after they agreed Erling Haaland’s move to the Etihad earlier this year.

City boss Pep Guardiola recently suggested that Bellingham is “something special”.

“This guy was something special in terms of his mentality. Now he is 19 and he is already one of the captains,” Guardiola told reporters.

“The quality, everybody knows it. The whole package is really good.”

The Daily Mail add that clubs may be ‘priced out of a move’ if Bellingham has a strong World Cup.

But it is ‘highly unlikely’ that he will see out the end of his contract that expires in 2src25.

