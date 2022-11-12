Home SPORTS Liverpool hopeful over Bellingham
Liverpool hopeful over Bellingham

According to a recent report from Sky Germany, Liverpool are optimistic that they could secure the signing of Jude Bellingham.

The belief is that Manchester United’s own hopes are fading and in its place, the Reds are gearing up to try and bring the Borussia Dortmund sensation to Anfield – potentially as early as next summer’s transfer window.

Bellingham has long since been viewed as one of the most exciting English talents in world football and for good reason, with his play in both the Bundesliga and Champions League so often speaking for itself.

He’s still young, too, as the Birmingham City academy product attempts to make an impact this winter as part of England’s World Cup efforts.

Liverpool are in need of a major signing next summer especially as rumours persist about their own squad players, with Jurgen Klopp hoping to add some much needed depth in the middle of the park.

