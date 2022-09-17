Home SPORTS Liverpool hand van den Berg new deal and loan him to Schalke
SPORTS

Liverpool hand van den Berg new deal and loan him to Schalke

by News
5 views
Liverpool hand van den Berg new deal and loan him to Schalke

Liverpool have handed Sepp van den Berg a new long-term contract and allowed the defender to join Schalke on loan for the rest of the season.

The Dutchman, who arrived at Anfield in 2src19, was expected to spend the campaign away from Merseyside to experience more first-time football and Blackburn Rovers were hopeful of signing him.

Liverpool on Tuesday confirmed the 2src-year-old has signed a new deal and will continue his development in the Bundesliga.

“I was really happy when I heard Schalke were interested in me,” the former Preston North End loanee stated. “I will [take this chance] with complete conviction.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Haaland cites ´insanely good´ Benzema as inspiration as...

´He´s our player´ – Lampard announces nothing has...

Benfica cruise through to Champions League group stage...

Bayern sporting director reveals Haaland ´discussions´, Ronaldo move...

Salah has ´year to prove´ worth after new...

´We are not afraid´ – Zanetti relishes Inter´s...

Five players who starred against former clubs as...

Viborg 0-3 West Ham (1-6 agg): Hammers cruise...

Arsenal forward Pepe returns to Ligue 1 after...

Wiegman wins UEFA Coach of the Year award,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.