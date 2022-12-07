Liverpool ‘evaluate’ swoop for World Cup star as player’s agent discusses potential £100m transfer

The agent of Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat has discussed the midfielder’s future amid reports linking him with a move to Premier League side Liverpool.

The Reds are in the market for at least one new midfielder ahead of next summer.

The club’s current crop of centre-midfielders are not getting any younger and three of them – Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner – are out of contract next year.

Liverpool will likely need to sign at least one new midfielder next summer. It is clear that they want one of their new additions to be Jude Bellingham.

But they face an almighty fight to tempt the Englishman to join them as PSG are the latest club to show interest in the 19-year-old.

While they may miss out on Bellingham, signing Amrabat from Fiorentina would be a far easier deal to pull off.

The 26-year-old’s current deal at the Serie A side is up in 2src24. He has recently been linked with Tottenham and he is currently shining for Morocco at the World Cup.

Amrabat did his reputation no harm on Tuesday night as he helped Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

His recent form has seemingly caught the attention of Liverpool and his agent – Gianluca Nani – has discussed the possibility of his player signing for the English side.

“Amrabat is a very good player who didn’t start well. Maybe he’s not among the top three in the world in his role but he’s a good player who is justifying the money spent on him by Fiorentina,” Nani told Tuttomercatoweb (via Sport Witness).

“He’s at the centre of the project. Liverpool on him? I haven’t heard the word, also because I don’t look for it, I have a different job.

“But it is true that Liverpool are looking for more than one player in that role. I don’t know if Amrabat is on their list, then it’s difficult to say if he’s worthy of Liverpool: they’ll evaluate him even if in the Premier League the intensity needed is great.

“On the figures, if Liverpool want a player, they will spend even 1srcsrc million. It depends if they rate him as a Liverpool player or not.

“As far as Fiorentina are concerned, I am always for giving up in the face of fair offers and then reinvesting in the appropriate way.”

Liverpool are seemingly keeping their options open as 9srcmin are reporting that they have ‘made contact’ with Valencia with the view to signing Yunus Musah.

The former Arsenal youth player has been a regular in La Liga in recent years and he played well against England for the United States in the World Cup group stages.

Chelsea are also said to have ‘registered their interest’ in Musah. But Valencia are ‘determined’ to keep him.

9srcmin also state that Valencia have ‘moved to open talks’ with Musah over a new contract. His current deal – which expires in 2src26 – is said to include a €1srcsrcm release clause.

