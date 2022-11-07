Liverpool dealt fresh midfield blow ahead of Tottenham

A fresh personnel blow in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad has been confirmed late on Saturday evening.

The Reds, of course, are primed to return to action tomorrow afternoon.

In one of the fixtures of the weekend in the Premier League, Klopp and co. will make the trip to north London, for a showdown with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The clash, for obvious reasons, marks a crucial one for Liverpool, with the Merseysiders, fresh off a pair of successive defeats over the last two weeks, having slipped a full 16 points off the pace atop England’s top-flight.

Safe to say, then, that the last thing which those of a Reds persuasion would have wanted to hear with just a trio of fixtures remaining before the World Cup was of a fresh personnel blow in the club’s first-team ranks.

But, late on Saturday, this is precisely what has been confirmed.

As per a number of reliable sources across social media, midfielder Naby Keita has suffered a fresh setback in his injury recovery efforts.

Guinean international Keita has endured a campaign to forget to date, restricted to just a solitary appearance across all competitions owing to a series of fitness problems.

After taking his place back in the first-team setup at Kirkby, though, enthusiasm was abound that the former RB Leipzig standout was closing on a return to the pitch.

But Keita has since picked up a new muscular injury, the extent of which is yet to be established.

Naby Keita has a new injury after picking up a muscular injury and feeling pain while training this week after returning to group training.

