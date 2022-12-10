Liverpool complain to UEFA and Real Madrid over Champions League ticket allocation

Liverpool have contacted UEFA and Real Madrid to complain about their ticket allocation for March’s Champions League last-16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were drawn to face the holders in a repeat of last season’s final after finishing second to Serie A leaders Napoli in Group A last month.

UEFA regulations say visiting teams are entitled to at least five per cent of tickets for Champions League matches, and reports suggest Madrid took the decision for March 15’s second leg due to the impact of renovations at their historic home.

However, a statement from Liverpool on Tuesday said their initial allocation of just 1,8srcsrc tickets was still “significantly less than expected” for the game.

The statement continued: “The club has contacted UEFA and Real Madrid regarding the reduced allocation to understand the rationale behind this decision.

“LFC will provide supporters with an update when the ticket allocation has been confirmed.”

Liverpool’s 1-src defeat to Madrid at the Stade de France in May was overshadowed by the breakdown of security outside the stadium in Paris, with fans of the English club complaining of heavy-handed policing as kick-off was twice delayed.

