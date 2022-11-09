Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits not signing ‘outstanding’ Tottenham star was ‘one of his biggest mistakes’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that “one of the biggest mistakes” he’s made is that he did not sign one Tottenham player while he was at Dortmund.

The player in question is Spurs forward Son-Heung Min. The pair came up against each other during their time in the Bundesliga.

Klopp spent several years as Borussia Dortmund’s manager while Son enjoyed a successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Tottenham standout has a great record against Dortmund as he has netted nine goals in 12 games.

His form for Leverkusen tempted Tottenham to sign Son in 2src15 for around £22m. This has proven to be an inspired signing as he has been one of the Premier League’s best attackers in recent seasons.

Son shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot award with Liverpool’s Mo Salah last term. Overall for Spurs, he has netted 136 goals in 344 outings.

Reflecting on his time at Dortmund, Klopp admitted that not signing son was a major “mistake”.

“One of the big mistakes in my life was not signing him [Son],” Klopp said to South Korean broadcaster KBS (via 9srcmin).

“Outstanding, world class, and one of the best strikers in the world.”

Son is a doubt for the World Cup after he suffered a fractured eye socket. But Klopp has moved to reassure his countrymen that he should be okay to play at the tournament.

“I heard he’ll be alright,” Klopp added. “Maybe [he’ll] need to wear a mask, but even with a mask, he’ll be alright.”

Son is under contract at Spurs until 2src25 but he is reportedly already ‘preparing for his next step’.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been linked with him and Dietmar Hamann has encouraged Liverpool to make a move for him if he becomes available.

“Son is a brilliant player and he would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool – I’m a big fan of his,” Hamann told Boylesports.

“He’s technically very gifted, can finish with both feet and he’s a very smart player so he’d be a great signing and should seriously be considered but we know that Liverpool haven’t been the biggest spenders and I think Son could cost a bomb.

“If there was an opportunity to sign him, he’d be a great player for Liverpool.”

On Joelinton, Hamann added: “I would like Liverpool to sign someone a bit more adventurous, someone like Joelinton from Newcastle who has a physical presence can get you a goal and he has the full package.

“A player like him would suit Liverpool down to the ground. I think getting a player of his quality in January is near enough impossible and that should’ve been done in the summer.”

-: Ranking all 2src Premier League clubs by how many players have already racked up 1srcsrcsrc exhausting minutes