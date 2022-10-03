Liverpool announce new partnership with Coca-Cola

Premier League giants Liverpool have announced a new partnership with drink company Coca-Cola on a long term deal which will “provide fans of the club’s men’s and women’s teams with magical matchday experiences, unique money-can’t-buy moments and limited-edition merchandise prizes.”

The partnership, which follows Arsenal’s recent one with Prime hydration, will see coca-cola branded drinks available on the Anfield concourses, and will likely see them feature more prominently on advertising around the ground. It is unclear just how much the deal is worth.

Stalls in row at supermarket. Soft drinks. Coca Cola. France. RYJ974 Stalls in row at supermarket. Soft drinks. Coca Cola. France. (Alamy Stock Photo)

“We are delighted to have Coca-Cola join our family of official partners. We’re really excited to grow this partnership together and we extend a very warm welcome to Anfield to Coca-Cola”, Liverpool commercial director Ben Latty explained.

“We understand the vital importance of teaming up with a like-minded brand and using our combined reach in positive ways.

“Liverpool FC and Coca-Cola are two iconic global brands working together to bring magical experiences and unique money-can’t-buy moments to fans.

“The ambition with all of our partnerships is to work with the most inspiring and innovative brands in the world and Coca-Cola fits this ambition in every way.”

Integrated marketing experience director for Coca Cola Europe Michael Willeke added: “Having been an integral part of the football matchday for decades, we are excited to offer fans the chance to enjoy incredible experiences and unique moments at home, at bars and restaurants and in the stadiums as part of our new campaign.

“Football has the power to bring people together and we cannot wait to reward fans across Europe with access to unforgettable moments and a host of benefits that only Coca-Cola can offer in collaboration with our partners.”

