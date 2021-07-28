live-updates:-the-latest-on-the-tokyo-olympics

American gymnast Simone Biles watches the action after she exited the team final on Tuesday. (Ashley Landis/AP)

It’s another busy day in Tokyo, but the tremors from Tuesday’s surprises at the Olympics are still resonating. Here’s what you need to know.

Mental health takes center stage: Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka are changing the conversation at the Olympics. Both athletes didn’t perform to their usual standards on Tuesday. Neither has been afraid to open up about their mental health — an often taboo subject in the high-pressure world of competitive sports.

Here’s what Osaka said after her surprising defeat in the women’s singles tennis third round:

“I feel like my attitude wasn’t that great because I don’t really know how to cope with that pressure so that’s the best that I could have done in this situation.”

And this is what Biles told the media after the US placed second in the women’s team gymnastics final:

“Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out,” she said. “I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”

Biles is 24; Osaka just 23. At such young ages, each has a tremendous weight on their shoulders.

But both seem unafraid to let the world know that mental health is health — it’s just that unlike a bone, you can’t see when it’s broken.

Another gripping morning of swimming: Ariarne Titmus took care of business in the 200m freestyle, setting an Olympic record to win her second gold of the Games, while US star Katie Ledecky crushed the field to win gold in the first-ever women’s 1500m freestyle.

Japan’s stellar performance: As the sun rose over Tokyo on the fifth official day of the Olympics, hosts Japan remained atop the medal table.

With 11 gold medals, Japan currently still holds a narrow lead over the United States and China.

While it may be early days and even unlikely that lead will hold, Japanese athletes have put on an impressive display so far.

They’ve been particularly dominant in judo, with five golds, and the new and returning sports — taking gold in women’s softball and men’s and women’s street skateboarding; silver in men’s surfing; and bronze in women’s surfing and women’s street skateboarding.

That success may just be translating into Olympics excitement. Polls have consistently shown that the Games have been overwhelmingly unpopular among the Japanese public amid health and safety concerns, but the mood appears to be shifting.