live-updates:-police-officers-give-firsthand-account-of-capitol-riot

The House select committee formed to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol convened its first hearing on Tuesday, hosting a panel of four police officers who defended the building against a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
The testimony, which will include new video footage from the day, was both emotional and dramatic, as the officers describe being overwhelmed by rioters who were better equipped for the battle that unfolded.
Witnesses include a 13-year veteran of the Capitol Police force who recounted enduring racist slurs and a Capitol Police sergeant beaten with a flagpole. More on the officers here.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., criticized her party for blocking an independent commission to examine the attack, and said the committee must “issue and enforce subpoenas promptly.” She is one of two Republicans serving on the committee, at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation.