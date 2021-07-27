Home POLITICS Live updates: Police officers give firsthand account of Capitol riot
POLITICS

Live updates: Police officers give firsthand account of Capitol riot

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
live-updates:-police-officers-give-firsthand-account-of-capitol-riot

Live updates: Police officers give firsthand account of Capitol riot

The House select committee formed to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol convened its first hearing on Tuesday, hosting a panel of four police officers who defended the building against a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The testimony, which will include new video footage from the day, was both emotional and dramatic, as the officers describe being overwhelmed by rioters who were better equipped for the battle that unfolded.

  • Witnesses include a 13-year veteran of the Capitol Police force who recounted enduring racist slurs and a Capitol Police sergeant beaten with a flagpole. More on the officers here.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., criticized her party for blocking an independent commission to examine the attack, and said the committee must “issue and enforce subpoenas promptly.” She is one of two Republicans serving on the committee, at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers emotional opening statement at...

Wisconsin GOP leader doesn’t want another election probe

Trump administration officials can testify about president’s actions...

Capitol police officer testifies that Pro-Trump insurrectionists called...

U.S. to speed up asylum processing at border...

Kerry “not confident” world will avoid worst damages...

Police officers recount horrors from the Jan. 6...

The completely legal ways US politicians bend redistricting...

Governor Aminu Tambuwal identifies PDP chieftains defecting to...

Just in: PDP suspends prominent former governorship candidate...

Leave a Reply