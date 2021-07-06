live-updates:-hurricane-warning-issued-for-parts-of-florida-as-tropical-storm-elsa-barrels-through-the-gulf-of-mexico

The probable path of Tropical Storm Elsa as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, July 7, 2021. National Hurricane Center/NOAA

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.

A hurricane warning is in effect for western Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis warned residents to prepare.

The National Hurricane Center warned of heavy rainfall, flash floods, and life-threatening storm surge through Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a hurricane warning for a portion of Florida’s Gulf Coast, between Egmont Key and the Steinhatchee River, through Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Elsa’s projected path through the Gulf of Mexico and north along the US East Coast. National Hurricane Center

“Elsa nearing hurricane strength,” the NHC tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. local time.

A hurricane warning indicates that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected. A hurricane watch, meanwhile, means such conditions are possible.

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving north at 9 miles per hour.

An infrared satellite image of Tropical Storm Elsa, July 4, 2021. NOAA

The NHC warned of possible life-threatening storm surge along Florida’s west coast through Wednesday. The agency issued a storm surge warning from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including the city of Tampa Bay, which is expected to get up to 5 feet of storm surge.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys, from Craig Key west to the Dry Tortugas, and the west coast of Florida from Flamingo north to Ochlockonee River.

The storm was about 180 miles south of Tampa at 2 p.m., according to the NHC, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Wind speeds increased by 10 mph over the last three hours.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents to prepare for the impending storm.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

DeSantis and state lieutenant governor Jeanette Nuñez issued warnings to Florida residents on Tuesday.

“Be prepared to be without power for a few days and having enough food and water for each person in their family, including for your pets,” DeSantis said, according to CBS Miami.

Both Nuñez and DeSantis urged Floridians throughout the state to take precautions. Twenty-two Florida counties are under tropical storm warnings.

“We ask Floridians to please begin their preparations that include to potentially be prepared to potentially be without power for a few days,” Nuñez said at a press conference.

On Monday, DeSantis reminded residents that if they plan to use a backup generator in case of a power outage, they must safely vent exhaust fumes outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Parts of the Florida Keys and coastal areas near Tampa Bay are expected to get as much as 8 inches of rain this week, which could cause flash flooding.

Cloudy skies hang over Havana, Cuba, after Tropical Storm Elsa passed the Caribbean island. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

That heavy rainfall is forecast to continue as Elsa travels northeast across coastal Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and southeastern Virginia.

Elsa hit Cuba and other Caribbean islands over the weekend and on Monday. More heavy rainfall — a maximum of 15 inches — is also expected in parts of Cuba Tuesday.

That rain will cause significant flash flooding and mudslides, according to the NHC.

Weather from Tropical Storm Elsa’s approach is scuttling search-and-rescue efforts at the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium near Miami.

Rescue teams work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Tower South condo in Surfside, Florida. Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Workers recovered four additional bodies Monday night from the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo tower, bringing the total number of known deaths to 32. About 120 people are still missing as of Tuesday.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of 2021. It’s the earliest in the season that a fifth name storm has ever formed.

Hurricane Elsa churns in the Caribbean Sea. NOAA

Elsa has killed at least three people so far in the Dominican Republic and St. Lucia. Although it’s currently a tropical storm, meaning its sustained wind speeds are slower than 74 mph, Elsa was briefly classified as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday.

Hurricanes and tropical storms in the Atlantic are getting stronger, on average, as the climate crisis causes ocean and air temperatures to climb. The chances of a tropical storm becoming a major hurricane have increased by 8% every decade for the past 40 years.

The 2020 hurricane season shattered records with a total of 30 named storms. That year tied 2016 as the hottest ever on record.

