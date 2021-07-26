live-updates-from-summer-olympics-2021:-americans-amber-english-and-vincent-hancock-sweep-gold-in-skeet-shooting

The third day of official competition at the Tokyo Olympics featured more action in the pool as U.S. swimmers added two more medals — a gold in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay and a silver from Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400 free — to their record-breaking opening day performance on Sunday.

After being shut out of any medals on Day 1, Team USA bounced back in a big way with 10 medals on Sunday, including four golds.

Highlighting Monday’s action are the men’s team competitions in gymnastics and archery, as well as medal events in men’s and women’s fencing. Meanwhile, Olympic organizers are keeping a close watch on the weather as a tropical storm by the name of Nepartak is heading Japan’s way and could impact several events.

U.S. men’s rugby begins Olympic play 2-0

Playing for its first Olympic medal in rugby sevens, the U.S. men’s team got off to a good start on their first day of Pool C play.

The U.S. opened up with a quick 12-0 lead against Kenya. However, the Kenyans scored 14 unanswered points to take a 14-12 advantage.

But with under a minute remaining, U.S. team captain Madison Hughes converted on the team’s third and game-winning try to give the Americans a 19-14 lead that they would keep as time expired.

“It’s great to get the win,” Hughes said after the win. “I know Kenya, you’ve got some fast guys, so it was amazing to fight through because at the end of the day, that’s what counts.”

The American’s faced Ireland in their second Pool C match of the day.

Perry Baker and the Americans again got off to a quick 12-0 start, but this time they never relinquished the lead.

Baker, Hughes and Steve Tomasin each scored one try as the U.S. defeated Ireland 19-17 to improve to 2-0.

The U.S. men’s team will battle South Africa on Tuesday at Tokyo Stadium.

— Tyler Dragon

U.S. men’s archery team loses to Japan in quarterfinals

World No. 1-ranked archer Brady Ellison is down to one chance for an Olympic medal at his fourth Games.

The U.S. men’s archery team lost 5-1 to Japan in team quarterfinals Monday at Yumenoshima Park, ending Ellison’s hopes for a third consecutive team medal. Jack Williams and Jacob Wukie are the other American men’s archers.

“Walking away here without a medal without even a reality for this team,” Ellison said. “It would kind of like (gymnast) Simone Biles not making the cut in all-around. I don’t know what else to say besides pissed.”

Ellison, 32, also lost in the first round of mixed team with Mackenzie Brown. He was second in the men’s ranking round last week and will begin shooting individual elimination matches Wednesday in a revised schedule due to a typhoon due to hit Japan on Tuesday.

— Jeff Metcalfe

U.S. women defeat Italy in 3-on-3 basketball

The U.S. women improved to 3-0 in 3-on-3 basketball following a 17-13 win over Italy on Monday.

The team will play a second game Monday against China at 8 a.m. ET.

Stefanie Dolson and Allisha Gray had six points apiece to lead the U.S. against Italy. Kelsey Plum scored three points and Jacquelyn Young added two.

Vincent Hancock completes U.S. sweep of gold medals in skeet shooting

Vincent Hancock earned gold in the men’s skeet final at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday, adding a third medal to his arsenal of accolades and setting an Olympic record.

Hancock, 32, finished with 59 hits and missed just one, placing ahead of Denmark’s Jesper Hansen (55 hits) and Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Rashidi (46 hits).

Hancock has medaled in three of four Olympic appearances, taking gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

— Olivia Reiner

Amber English and Vincent Hancock celebrate their gold medal wins in the women’s and men’s skeet shooting events.

Amber English sets Olympic record to win gold in women’s skeet shooting

TOKYO — U.S. shooter Amber English took gold in women’s skeet with 56 hits, setting an Olympic record at the Asaka Shooting Range.

English, 31, only missed four shots in the final, finishing ahead of Italy’s Diana Bacosi (51 hits) and China’s Wei Meng (46 hits). She entered the final in third position after finishing the qualifier with 121 hits, four shy of a perfect score.

The Colorado Springs native is a first-time Olympian who contended for a spot on the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams. She joined the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit and is working toward becoming an Army officer.

— Olivia Reiner

Amber English celebrates after winning gold in the women’s skeet final at Asaka Shooting Range.

Luka Doncic dazzles with 48 points in Olympic debut

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was magnificent Monday in his Olympic debut, scoring 48 points in leading Slovenia to a 118-100 win over Argentina.

He flirted with the single-game Olympics scoring record of 55 points held by Brazil legend Oscar Schmidt, but was pulled from the game with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter with his country well ahead.

His 48 points still tied him for second all-time in a single Olympic game, and he added 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for good measure. He shot an impressive 18-for-29 from the field.

Luka Doncic scored 48 points in Slovenia’s 118-100 win over Argentina.

U.S. women’s water polo team moves to 2-0

The U.S. women’s water polo team – the two-time reigning Olympic gold-medal winners – moved to 2-0 in preliminary round play with a 12-7 win over China on Monday.

Tied at 6-6 at halftime, the U.S. pulled away in the second half by out-scoring China 6-1.

Makenzie Fischer led all scorers with three goals. Rachel Fattal scored twice, and Aria Fischer, Kaleigh Gilchrist, Stephanie Haralabidis, Paige Hauschild, Melissa Seidemann, Margaret Steffens and Alys Williams each had a goal apiece.

The U.S, which opened the Olympics with a 25-4 win over Japan, next plays against Hungary on Wednesday at 1 a.m. ET.

13-year-old Momiji Nishiya wins skateboarding gold

At just 13 years old, Momiji Nishiya of Japan can call herself a gold medalist.

Nishiya won the gold medal in the inaugural women’s street skateboarding competition with a score of 15.26, beating out fellow 13-year-old Rayssa Leal of Brazil, who won silver with a 14.64. Japan’s Funa Nakayama, 16, won bronze with a 14.49.

Nishiya’s win makes her one of the youngest gold medal winners in the history of the modern games. U.S. diver Marjorie Gestring is the youngest gold medal winner in Summer Games history as she won in 1936 at the age of 13 years, 268 days. Nishiya is 13 years, 330 days old.

Had Leal won, she would have broken Gestring’s record at 13 years, 203 days old.

Momiji Nishiya (JPN) celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s street skateboard during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Disappointing day for U.S. men’s fencing team

CHIBA, Japan – The U.S. fencing team arrived in Tokyo with three of the top nine entries in men’s foil, a juggernaut capable of vying for multiple medals. And coincidentally, the three men – No. 2 Gerek Meinhardt, No. 5 Alexander Massialas and No. 9 Nick Itkin –- found themselves fencing simultaneously in the Round of 32.

But in a surprising twist, only Itkin advanced.

Massialas, who won silver in the event at the 2016 Rio Games, lost to German Peter Joppich. And Meinhardt, whose wife, Lee Keifer, won gold in the women’s foil Sunday night, came up short against the ROC’s Vladislav Mylinikov. The longtime friends consoled one another in the mixed zone between interviews with reporters.

Itkin, a 21-year-old first-time Olympian, beat Anton Borodachev of the ROC and was due to face another ROC athlete in the Round of 16 later Monday.

Massialas and Meinhardt will now shift their focus to the men’s team foil competition, which is Sunday.

“I’ll be more motivated, with Alexander, with Nikita – who will hopefully continue on in this tournament and win the medals for us,” Meinhardt said. “We’re just looking ahead to team now and getting really pumped to come out strong.”

— Tom Schad

Caeleb Dressel leads US men to relay gold

TOKYO – U.S. men’s swimming won their first Olympic relay medal Monday, taking gold in the 4×100-meter freestyle.

The Americans won the 4×100 free title for the 10th time in Olympic history and second straight Games. They were second twice (most recently 2012) and third once (2004).

Caeleb Dressel, the only returner from the Rio 2016 gold medal-winning team, led off followed by Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Other than at 150 meters, the U.S. led throughout, pulling away to a safe margin over the final 200 to win in 3:08.97, its fastest time since Beijing 2008 (world record 3:08.24).

“We know there is a target on our back every year, to be honest,” Dressel said. “We don’t need the same guys every go around, it is always competitive and that is why I consider our (U.S. Olympic Trials) one of the fastest meets in the world – it is tough to make the team, and if you make it, you deserve to be up here.”

Italy was second (3:10.11) with Australia coming on late for third (3:10.22).

In Rio, Dressel was part of a winning team (3:09.92) with Michael Phelps, Ryan Held and Nathan Adrian.

— Jeff Metcalfe

Zach Apple is congratulated by teammates after anchoring the USA to a gold medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Naomi Osaka cruises in second round of women’s tennis

TOKYO – After gliding through her first-round match on Sunday, No. 2-seed Naomi Osaka returned one day later and easily took care of Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic, 6-3, 6-2.

Though they exchanged holds of serve for the first seven games of the match, Osaka finally took command with a break at 4-3, punishing a series of Golubic first serves that topped out around 82 miles per hour. Able to do pretty much whatever she wanted with those softballs, Osaka kept Golubic pinned behind the baseline and teed off on her forehand, producing winner after winner.

The Olympic tournament is suddenly setting up well for Osaka, playing in her home country as the face of these games. With No. 1 Ash Barty out of the event, Osaka is looking very much the part of gold medal favorite.

— Dan Wolken

USA Softball walks it off against Japan ahead of gold medal rematch

After going perfect in their first four games, the U.S. and Japan set themselves up to meet in the softball gold medal match before their final opening-round game against each other.

Saki Yamazaki scored the first run of the game for Japan in the first inning off an Ally Carda wild pitch. The U.S., which hasn’t scored much in these games, got on the board in the sixth inning off a Valerie Arioto RBI. In the bottom of the seventh, Kelsey Stewart hit a walk-off home run to right field to secure Team USA’s perfect opening-round record and the home team designation in the gold medal game.

Japan and the U.S. will play for gold on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET. The two powerhouses met in the last softball gold medal game in 2008, when Japan won 3-1.

Katie Ledecky takes silver in women’s 400 free

TOKYO — In one of the most anticipated events of the Tokyo Olympics, American swimming standout Katie Ledecky lost to her Australian rival Ariarne Titmus by .67 of a second in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.

The loss for the 24-year-old Ledecky was not entirely unexpected, as Titmus, 20, has been gaining on her the past few years. With five Olympic gold medals and 15 world championship titles, Ledecky remains the most decorated female swimmer of all time.

“I felt pretty smooth and strong going out but flipped at the 300 and it’s like oh – she’s right there,” Ledesky said. “It was just a battle at the end. Didn’t feel like I died or fell off, (Titmus) just had that faster 50 or 75 and got her hand on the wall first.”

Ledecky still has the 200, 800 and 1,500 freestyle events remaining, and the U.S. women’s 4×200 relay. She is heavily favored to win gold in the 800 and 1,500.

— Christine Brennan

Katie Ledecky reaches for the wall in the women’s 400m freestyle final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. She finished second to Australia’s Ariarne Titmus by .67 of a second.

US nets ‘nerve-wracking’ beach volleyball win

The U.S. women’s beach volleyball duo of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil defeated Latvia in their first match of the pool round 2-1 on Monday.

The match between the two nations ended in dramatic fashion. After trading leads back and forth in the third set, Claes and Sponcil went on a 6-0 run to beat Latvia 15-11. Claes put up a couple of key block points to help secure the victory for the U.S.

“It was exciting, a little bit nerve-wracking, going into that first set,” Sponcil said. “But I think it was really back and forth. We have similar play styles. They were beating us on defense and I really think it came down to that third set. I think we did a good job of just sticking one point at a time, being really present and it came down to some really good blocks by Kel. Couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Claes, 25, and Sponcil, 24, made U.S. history as the youngest beach volleyball pair to compete at the Olympics. Two other U.S. beach volleyball teams are currently undefeated – the duos of Alix Klineman/April Ross and Tri Bourne/Jake Gibb both won their first matches. Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena lost their opener.

Claes and Sponcil will play their next match of the pool round against Argentina at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28.

— Olivia Reiner

USA’s Torri Huske falls agonizingly short of medal in 100 butterfly

TOKYO — Torri Huske, the 18-year-old American record holder, finished fourth, just .01 of a second out of the medals, in a packed final in the women’s 100-meter butterfly Monday morning at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Canada’s Margaret Macneil won gold in 55.59 seconds followed by China’s Zhang Yufei (55.64) and Australia’s Emma McKeon (55.72).

Huske was second at the turn but finished in 55.73 seconds, .14 of a second behind Macneil.

“I hit the wall and I kind of didn’t know what was happening until I looked up at the scoreboard and saw it,” Huske said.

Huske, who graduated last month from Yorktown High in Arlington, Virginia, and is headed to Stanford in the fall, is the only child of a Chinese-American immigrant mother and an American father. As a little girl, she disliked swimming in cold water so much that she wore a wetsuit until she was told she couldn’t swim in it in one of her earliest swim meets.

— Christine Brennan

Torri Huske (USA) and Emma McKeon (AUS) look up at the results in the women’s 100m butterfly final.

Kevin McDowell, a cancer survivor, sets American triathlon record

TOKYO — Ten years ago, Kevin McDowell beat cancer.

On Monday at Odaiba Marine Park, he competed against 43 fellow triathletes and finish sixth (1:45:54) — the best ever result for an American man in an Olympic triathlon.

McDowell overcame a slow start in the 1,500-meter swim to start the race, and was in 47th place after the swim. He made up the lost ground in the biking portion (40 kilometers), when he stuck with the group and executed smooth transition to enter the final leg, a 10-kilometer run, in fourth.

By the third running lap, the 28-year-old had moved into second – and also displayed quality sportsmanship, sharing a water bottle with a Belgian competitor while in stride. He dropped to fifth place over the next 2.5-kilometer lap, and ultimately finished sixth in the event won by Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt. Great Britain’s Alex Yee took silver and New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde bronze. Fellow American Morgan Pearson finished 42nd (1:52:05).

–Chris Bumbaca

American Kevin McDowell, left, runs in the men’s individual triathlon.

Broadcast boat delays start of triathlon

The men’s individual triathlon got off to a chaotic start when half the field entered the water before the other half was able to as a broadcast boat blocked their entry into Tokyo Bay (water temperature around 29 degrees Celsius Monday morning).

The triathletes already in the water for the 1,500-meter swim believed the race of their lives had been underway. They swam with vigor until organizers in speedboats and kayaks caught up to them and impeded their paths. Upon their return to the starting pontoon, the race began without a hitch. No athletes were injured by the boat.

Some athletes dive into the water while others are blocked by a broadcast boat in the men’s individual triathlon competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

–Chris Bumbaca

Patrick Reed has busy testing, travel schedule before competing in Tokyo

BLAINE, Minn. – Patrick Reed had finished Saturday’s third round of the 3M Open when he learned he would represent the U.S. in the men’s golf competition at the Summer Games in Tokyo after Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw.

Per COVID protocols, Reed began testing Saturday night and needs to pass tests on Sunday and then at least 24 hours later on Monday to be able to play. Reed said he was flying home to Texas and will test there on Sunday and Monday.

If the two tests come up negative, he will fly from Houston to San Francisco on Tuesday morning and then fly from the Golden City to Tokyo, arriving Wednesday afternoon. Reed, who tied for 11th in the 2016 Rio Summer Games, would join Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele on the U.S. team.

— Steve DiMeglio, Golfweek

