LIVE UPDATES: Cherokee prosecutor announces plea deal in spa shootings – Atlanta Journal Constitution

McElyea is now submitting questions directly to Long, asking him facts about the case. It is the first time he has spoken publicly about his involvement in the March 16 slayings.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace is recommending four consecutive life sentences, plus 35 years to serve in confinement in the state’s penal system. Wallace said her office spoke at length with many of the victims’ families, and they are in agreement with the plea and the state’s recommendations.

In court Tuesday, several of the victims’ families wiped tears from their eyes as Wallace detailed the March 16 shootings that killed Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, Delaina Yaun, 33, and Paul Michels, 54, inside Youngs Asian Massage. A fifth person, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, was injured.

Caption At the first location of the 2021 Atlanta spa shootings, Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County, five people were shot, leaving one injured and four dead. The four victims who died include, from left to right: Daoyou Feng, 44; Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; and Paul Andre Michels, 54. Credit: Family Photos Credit: Family Photos

Wallace said Long went to the spa with the intention of killing himself after receiving a service. On the morning of the shootings, he watched pornography for nearly 3 hours, according to a friend who allowed Long to live with him. He then left for the spa, stopping to buy a handgun and a fifth of bourbon along the way, Wallace said.

It was while drinking alcohol in the parking lot of the spa, the district attorney said, that Long changed his plans and decided to kill those inside. After he received service, Wallace said Long came out of a bathroom and began shooting “anyone and everyone he saw.”

Tan, Feng, Yaun, Michels and Hernandez-Ortiz were shot as Long made his way from the back of the building to the front, Wallace said in court.

He then drove to Atlanta to continue the shooting spree at businesses he had frequented, according to Wallace. He is accused of killing three women at Gold Spa on Piedmont Avenue and another at Aromatherapy Spa across the street. All of the Atlanta victims, and two killed in Cherokee, were women of Asian descent.

Explore Spa shootings: A timeline of events that left 8 dead in metro Atlanta Spa shootings: A timeline of events that left 8 dead in metro Atlanta

Following Long’s capture in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, Cherokee police said he blamed his actions on a sexual addiction that clashed with his strict religious upbringing. Investigators say he had been a patron at least two of the spas.

Explore What we know about the spa shooting victims What we know about the spa shooting victims

A hearing is ongoing Tuesday, and a formal plea is imminent. Long’s sentence will be decided by a judge.

News of the plea deal first surfaced last Wednesday, when Willis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she had been informed the Cherokee case had been resolved. In the coming days, Long will be transferred to a Fulton jail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Atlanta on Aug. 23.

Willis said she believes hate crime charges are also warranted. Georgia’s hate crimes law went into effect in June and provides sentencing guidelines for anyone convicted of targeting a victim based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Staff writers Chelsea Prince, Shaddi Abusaid and Alexis Stevens contributed to this article.