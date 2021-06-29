Home Uncategorized Live updates: Biden heading to Wisconsin to pitch nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal – The Washington Post
Live updates: Biden heading to Wisconsin to pitch nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal – The Washington Post

President Biden plans to head to La Crosse, Wis., on Tuesday to pitch a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure deal struck by a bipartisan group of senators, as the White House seeks to navigate divisions among Democrats on Capitol Hill about how to proceed toward passage.

Behind the scenes, aides to the president are working to resolve differences between liberals and moderates in his party about whether to pass the bipartisan bill in tandem with a more sweeping bill focused on other Democratic priorities.

Here’s what to know:

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) introduced legislation that would create a select committee to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, and an aide suggested that she may include a Republican among her appointees.
  • Attorneys for the Trump Organization met with New York prosecutors to argue that former president Donald Trump’s company should not be criminally charged over its business dealings.
  • Arizona’s Maricopa County announced that it will replace voting equipment that was turned over to a private contractor for a GOP-commissioned review of the presidential election, concerned that the process compromised the security of the machines.
