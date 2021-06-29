Live updates: Biden heading to Wisconsin to pitch nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal – The Washington Post

President Biden plans to head to La Crosse, Wis., on Tuesday to pitch a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure deal struck by a bipartisan group of senators, as the White House seeks to navigate divisions among Democrats on Capitol Hill about how to proceed toward passage.
Here’s what to know:
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) introduced legislation that would create a select committee to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, and an aide suggested that she may include a Republican among her appointees.
- Attorneys for the Trump Organization met with New York prosecutors to argue that former president Donald Trump’s company should not be criminally charged over its business dealings.
- Arizona’s Maricopa County announced that it will replace voting equipment that was turned over to a private contractor for a GOP-commissioned review of the presidential election, concerned that the process compromised the security of the machines.
House to vote on measure to remove statues of Confederate leaders from Capitol
The House is poised to vote Tuesday on legislation to remove statues of Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol in Washington and replace the bust of Roger B. Taney, the U.S. chief justice who wrote the Supreme Court decision that said people of African descent are not U.S. citizens.
Upon reintroducing the bill this year, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) pointed to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, during which some supporters of former president Donald Trump carried Confederate flags.
“There are still vestiges that remain in this sacred building that glorify people and a movement that embraced that flag and sought to divide and destroy our great country,” Clyburn said. “This legislation will remove these commemorations from places of honor and demonstrate that as Americans we do not celebrate those who seek to divide us.”
The legislation would replace the bust of Taney, which sits outside the old Supreme Court chamber on the first floor of the Capitol, with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black member of the Supreme Court.
The legislation also directs the Architect of the Capitol “to remove all statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America.” It specifically mentioned three men who backed slavery — Charles B. Aycock, John C. Calhoun and James P. Clarke.
Analysis: U.S. and Iran near a breaking point
The brinkmanship between Tehran and Washington is getting all the more tense. Even as indirect negotiations proceed over bringing both countries back into compliance with the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, American and Iranian officials fired angry broadsides at each other, blaming the opposite side for a lack of progress. Then there’s the actual shooting war.
On Sunday night, the Biden administration announced U.S. airstrikes had targeted facilities on either side of the Iraq-Syria border linked to militias that have Iranian ties. U.S. officials said the strikes were reprisals for an uptick in drone attacks targeting U.S. personnel in the region. Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, one of the Iranian-backed factions hit by the United States, confirmed four of its fighters were killed in the strikes.
Feds arrest Capitol rioter accused of live-streaming attack on journalist
When a group of men who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 pushed a bioreports photographer to the ground and ran away with her camera as she cried for help, Sandy Pomeroy Weyer stood still while she broadcast the assault and theft on Facebook live, prosecutors said.
Pomeroy Weyer yelled at the photographer to get out, according to court records, then said, “Get her out, mace her,” as the men pushed the woman back and fled the scene.
Now, Pomeroy Weyer faces multiple charges over her alleged participation in the deadly riot, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington and unsealed Monday.
Analysis: Election security could be set back by the partisan audit in Arizona
Election security experts are waiting with a mixture of resignation and dread for the results of a hyperpartisan audit that’s wrapping up in Maricopa County, Ariz.
The counting phase of that audit ended Friday after weeks of serious security flubs including workers failing to track ballots from one location to another, using unvetted equipment and leaving laptops and other technology unattended.
The audit is being conducted by a Florida firm called Cyber Ninjas with no history or expertise in the area and whose CEO Doug Logan has endorsed wild conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from former president Donald Trump. Auditors have chased unhinged and unfounded claims about secret watermarks on ballots and traces of bamboo in ballots that were secretly flown in from Asia.
Jill Biden to appear at sports-themed vaccination events in Texas
First lady Jill Biden plans to appear at a pair of sports-themed events in Texas on Tuesday to promote coronavirus vaccinations, including one with former Dallas Cowboys football star Emmitt Smith and another with baseball’s Houston Astros.
According to the first lady’s office, she will tour a vaccination site at a high school in Dallas, where she will be joined by Smith, a Hall of Fame running back.
Jill Biden is then scheduled to head to Houston, where she and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, plan to join the Astros for a vaccination event at Minute Maid Park.
The team is offering free tickets to those who get vaccinated at the stadium site.
Jill Biden’s travels are part of a push by the Biden administration to reach a target of vaccinating 70 percent of U.S. adults with at least one shot by July 4. The effort is expected to fall somewhat short.
Biden heading to Wisconsin to pitch bipartisan infrastructure deal
Biden plans to head to La Crosse, Wis., on Tuesday to pitch a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure deal struck by a bipartisan group of senators as the White House seeks to navigate divisions among Democrats on Capitol Hill about how to proceed toward passage.
Biden is set to tour the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility before delivering remarks that the White House said will highlight the benefits that “the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will deliver to communities across the country.”
The deal struck by Democratic and Republican senators would inject hundreds of billions of dollars into revitalizing transit projects, spurring a shift to electric vehicles and improving broadband access. The administration has described it as the country’s biggest long-term infrastructure investment in nearly 100 years, as well as the largest investment in public transit in history.
Obama castigates Trump for spreading a ‘bunch of hooey’ about last year’s election
Former president Barack Obama castigated former president Donald Trump on Monday for having made up “a whole bunch of hooey” about last year’s presidential election, as he warned about future efforts to discredit election results.
Obama made the comments during a virtual fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee with former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
During his remarks, Obama took aim at Trump for his repeated baseless claims of widespread election fraud, which have prompted several Republican-led states to pursue measures to tighten voting requirements.
“What we saw was my successor, the former president, violate that core tenet that you count the votes and then declare a winner — and fabricate and make up a whole bunch of hooey,” Obama said, blaming Trump for spreading “a big lie” that has been embraced by many of his supporters.
“Here’s the bottom line: If we don’t stop these kinds of efforts now, what we are going to see is more and more contested elections,” Obama said. “We are going to see a further de.imizing of our democracy … [and] a breakdown of the basic agreement that has held this magnificent democratic experiment together all these years.”
Fact Checker: The continuing GOP fiction that Biden supports defunding police
“Biden releases 5-point anti-crime plan … 2) abolish the police.”
“The problem isn’t guns and it isn’t COVID either. It’s violent rioting and the Defund the Police movement, both of which were supported, financially and rhetorically, by the Biden admin.”
During the 2020 election, the Trump campaign desperately tried to claim that Biden was a supporter of the “defund the police” movement advocated by some elements of the Democratic Party. But as we noted, Trump had a problem: Biden firmly rejected calls from left-wing activists to defund police and in fact said he would double funding for a community policing program that would put more officers on the street.
Arizona’s Maricopa County will replace voting equipment, fearful that GOP-backed election review has compromised security
Arizona’s Maricopa County announced Monday that it will replace voting equipment that was turned over to a private contractor for a Republican-commissioned review of the 2020 presidential election, concerned that the process compromised the security of the machines.
Officials from Maricopa, the state’s largest county and home to Phoenix, provided no estimates of the costs involved but have previously said that the machines cost millions to acquire.
“The voters of Maricopa County can rest assured, the County will never use equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections,” the county said in a statement. “As a result, the County will not use the subpoenaed equipment in any future elections.”
Biden tries to move beyond flubbed rollout of infrastructure deal
White House counselor Steve Ricchetti’s message to moderate senators late last week was an effort to be soothing: Biden will clarify that he didn’t mean it when he said he wouldn’t sign a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless it was accompanied by a more sweeping liberal bill.
By Monday, it was liberal Democrats who were getting placating calls from senior White House officials, who sought to ease any concerns about Biden’s infrastructure ambitions and explain what the president meant in his remarks. Further discussions were planned for Tuesday with the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Biden defends authority to launch airstrikes in Iraq and Syria
Biden said Monday that he acted within his constitutional authority to order what his administration calls retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets in Iraq and Syria, although the White House has backed efforts to rewrite congressional authorization for such actions.
“I directed last night’s airstrikes, targeting sites used by the Iranian-backed militia group responsible for recent attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq, and I have that authority under Article II — and even those up on the Hill who are reluctant to acknowledge that have acknowledged that is the case,” Biden said.