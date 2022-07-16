LIVE UPDATES: Accreditation/Voting Begins Simultaneously In Osun Governorship Election

Accreditation and Voting has begun simultaneously in today’s governorship election in the State of Osun.

Bioreports will be bringing you live updates from polling units as our reporters are across the state to give you timely updates on the turn of events in the election.

Voting Commences In Osogbo Amidst Early Turnout Of Voters

Ismaeel Uthman reports that Voting has commenced in many of the polling units in Osogbo, the capital of the state of Osun.

This is just as Bioreports noted early turnout of voters in the polling units at Dele Yes Sir, Dada Estate, Capital, Technical, Alekuwodo, Odiolowo, Fagbewesa, Isale-Osun, Abaku, Ayetoro, among others areas visited by the medium.

In majority of the polling units visited, voters had been at the voting centres before the arrival of officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But security officers which include policemen and civil defence arrived at the polling units early

The voters were seeing checking their names on the voter register pasted at each of polling units.

Bioreports noted that the Biomodal Voters Accreditation System was working properly as the time the medium was observing election at the centres.

Some of the polling units commenced voting at 8:30am.