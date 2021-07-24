live-update:-local-government-elections-hold-in-lagos,-ogun

Welcome to Our live update on today’s Local Government Elections In Lagos and Ogun states.

Residents of Lagos State and neighbouring state, Ogun are expected today to cast their ballots in polling units across local councils in the state to elect their local government chairmen and councilors for a fresh four-year term

In Lagos State, the polls will open across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Development Areas of the state.

However in Ogun State, 12 political will do the battle for council chairmanship or councillorship in the 236 wards in the 20 local government areas of the state.

Ahead of the elections, restriction of movement was announced in both states and an additional 25,000 policemen have been deployed in Lagos State to beef up security.

09:30am: Abeokuta, Ogun State

Restriction of movement is in full effect.

Our crew noticed a less busy road as they travel through the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Shiun-Bobape road, leading to the state capital, Abeokuta.

The outer towns are without security operatives or enforcement agents, yet the compliance to the restriction appears to be high in and around the Abeokuta.

The main entry point into the state capital, near the governor’s office, is manned by soldiers. Other state security officials mount roadblocks at strategic locations within the state to restrict movement and forestall any crisis.

09:25am: Mosan, Lagos

Election materials arrived at one of the polling centres unit in Mosan at 09:25am. Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) officials with ballot boxes and other election materials set up in preparation.

9:00am: Lateef Jakande, Lagos

At Unit 09 Ward L2, Lateef Jakande Road in Ikoyi where Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu is expected to vote there is less activity at 9:00am. No election materials yet. Only party agents and journalists are present.

8:50am: Ojodu, Lagos

Materials arrive for the start of the election at Ojodu Primary School.

8.30am: Ojodu, Lagos

At 8.30am some voters are already at the polling units 012 and 013 in Ojodu Primary School in Ojodu Local Government Area of Lagos State. Although no electoral official is in sight, security operatives are present.