live:-ukraine-vs-england

1′ We’re under way at the Stadio Olimpico.

England have lost just one of their seven meetings with Ukraine in all competitions (W4 D2), going down 0-1 in October 2009 in a World Cup qualifier. The last two games between the sides have finished level, with this the first meeting since September 2013 (0-0 in Kiev).

Southgate has called Sancho into the England starting line-up for the first time of the tournament. Sancho agreed a deal to sign for Manchester United during the week, and now slots into the team to replace the injured Bukayo Saka in the final third. Trippier drops to the bench for the Three Lions to accomodate Mount, which sees England revert to a four-man defence.

Ukraine have made one change to their side that beat Sweden last time out. Stepanenko drops to the bench and is replaced by Mykolenko, who starts on the left side of a five-man midfield. Zinchenko moves inside to replace Stepanenko. There is no place in the starting line-up for Dovbyk, despite his winning goal in the round of 16.

ENGLAND SUBS: Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Ramsdale, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Ben Chilwell, Sam Johnstone, Jude Bellingham.

ENGLAND (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane.

UKRAINE SUBS: Eduard Sobol, Heorhii Sudakov, Taras Stepanenko, Marlos Bonfim, Andriy Pyatov, Evgeniy Makarenko, Viktor Tsygankov, Roman Bezus, Oleksandr Zubkov, Anatolii Trubin, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Artem Dovbyk.

UKRAINE (3-5-2): Georgi Bushchan; Illia Zabarnyi, Sergey Krivtsov, Mykola Matvyenko; Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Vitalii Mykolenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk.

England slayed a metaphorical dragon by defeating Germany 2-0 in their round-of-16 clash courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. Gareth Southgate was maligned for his team selection, but his players proved him right on the field. They now need to raise the level of their game to reach the last four of the Euros for the first time since 1996. The Three Lions have been solid at the back, but the onus will be on them to breakdown Ukraine in Rome tonight.

Ukraine are bidding to reach the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time. Artem Dovbyk’s strike in stoppage time in extra-time guided them past Sweden in the round of 16, presenting Andriy Shevchenko and his team with a huge opportunity to progress. England are their obstacle this evening and will present a tough challenge. Ukraine have been beaten twice in the competition to date, but have risen to the occasion when it has mattered the most. They need a flawless outing today.

Good evening and welcome to the live commentary of the Euro 2020 quarter-final contest between Ukraine and England at the Stadio Olimpico.

