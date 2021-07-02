live:-switzerland-vs-spain

Spain have lost just one of their 22 meetings with Switzerland in all competitions (W16 D5), with that defeat coming in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Luis Enrique makes two changes to his team after their win over Croatia last time out as he brings in Pau Torres and Alba at the back. Garcia and Gaya both drop to the bench.

Vladimir Petkovic makes just one change to the side that started against France, and it’s an enforced one. Granit Xhaka is suspended after picking up his second booking of the tournament, so Zakaria comes in for him.

SPAIN SUBS: Diego Llorente, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Oyarzabal, Robert Sanchez, Gerard Moreno, David de Gea, Thiago Alcantara, Rodrigo, Adama Traore, Eric Garcia, Jose Gaya, Dani Olmo.

SPAIN STARTING XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Koke, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia.

SWITZERLAND SUBS: Yvon Mvogo, Edimilson Fernandes, Djibril Sow, Gregor Kobel, Mario Gavranovic, Jordan Lotomba, Christian Fassnacht, Kevin Mbabu, Loris Benito, Ruben Vargas, Eray Comert, Fabian Schar.

SWITZERLAND STARTING XI (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Silvan Widmer, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic.

Both sides took part in extraordinary games on Monday to book their place in this round. Spain were taken into extra time by Croatia after their opponents made it 3-3 in stoppage time, but two goals from Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal meant it finished 5-3. Meanwhile, Switzerland came from behind to make it 3-3 in the 90th minute against France and took it all the way to penalties, with Yann Sommer saving Kylian Mbappe’s spot-kick to send the Swiss into their first Euros quarter-final.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Euro 2020 quarter-final between Switzerland and Spain at the Saint Petersburg Stadium!

