Live — Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel try for gold, U.S. men’s gymnastics and more updates from the Tokyo Olympics – ESPN

Tonight at the Tokyo Olympics, Australian superstar Ariarne Titmus upset Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter free, seen as Ledecky’s toughest race. Men’s sprinter Caeleb Dressel could also earn his first Olympic medal in Tokyo, in the 4×100 relay.

Women’s skateboarding will award its first ever Olympic gold. U.S. softball will play against Japan in a preview of what’s to come in the gold-medal game later this week. And in the early morning Eastern time on Monday, the U.S. men’s gymnastics team will attempt an upset of its own: After a fourth-place finish in qualifications, the Americans will aim for the podium in team finals.

We’ve got you covered with all the action:

Titmus upsets Ledecky

The highly anticipated showdown between Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky ended in the slimmest of margins. Ledecky swam her second-fastest time of her career, 3:57.36 — behind only the world and Olympic record she set at the Rio Olympics — and still lost to Titmus, who came in at 3:56.69. This is the first time Ledecky has not won gold in an Olympic individual event.

— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

As Titmus touched the wall, her coach was thrilled — to say the least.

when the preworkout kicks in #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/xkU7zyF0gG — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

Taking a breath

After his gold-medal finish in the men’s triathlon, all Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt seemed to need was a little rest.

— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

Elsewhere in the race, Kevin McDowell came in sixth — Team USA’s best Olympic finish in men’s triathlon.