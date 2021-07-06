live:-italy-vs-spain

This is the seventh European Championship meeting between Italy and Spain. Indeed, the two nations are meeting in the knockout stages for the fourth consecutive tournament, with Spain progressing in 2008 and winning the 2012 final before Italy eliminated then in 2016.

Luis Enrique makes three changes to the team that started against Switzerland last time out. Garcia is brought in to partner Laporte in defence again, with Olmo and Oyarzabal, who have both made big impacts from the bench in recent games, also coming in. Pau Torres and Morata drop to the bench, while Pablo Sarabia misses out with an abductor injury.

Roberto Mancini makes just one change to his side after the win over Belgium, and it’s an enforced one. Leonardo Spinazzola was forced off in that game with an Achilles injury, so Emerson comes in to replace him.

SPAIN SUBS: Diego Llorente, Rodrigo, Pau Torres, Fabian Ruiz, Marcos Llorente, Thiago Alcantara, Gerard Moreno, Robert Sanchez, Adam Traore, Alvaro Morata, Jose Gaya, David de Gea.

SPAIN STARTING XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Koke, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo.

ITALY SUBS:Bryan Cristante, Federico Bernardeschi, Manuel Locatelli, Rafael Toloi, Domenico Berardi, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Florenzi, Alessandro Bastoni, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu, Matteo Pessina, Andrea Belotti.

ITALY STARTING XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne.

Italy edged past Belgium in their quarter-final with a 2-1 win which extended their impressive unbeaten run to 32 matches in all competitions, winning the last 13 on the bounce. They’re the only team in the final four to have won all of their games in the tournament so far. They face a Spain side that were taken to penalties by Switzerland after a 1-1 draw, winning the shootout 3-1, with goalkeeper Unai Simon making three saves to help them through to this round.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium!

