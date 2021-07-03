live:-czech-republic-vs-denmark

1′ We’re underway here in sweltering Azerbaijan!

The two teams come out onto the pitch in Baku and stand for their respective national anthems. As the administrative home team, the Czech Republic will play in their favoured red shirts and blue shorts. Denmark will play in all-white.

This is the third time these two nations have met at a European Championship with the Czechs winning both games in the group stage at Euro 2000 and the Euro 2004 quarter-final. Since then, matches between this pair have been tight with five of their last six meetings ending in draws. Don’t bet against things getting just as tense here.

Czech Republic boss Jaroslav Silhavy makes one change to his team from their 2-0 win over the Netherlands. Their left-back Boril returns from suspension, replacing Kaderabek in the starting line-up. Soucek continues as captain with Darida not yet fit enough to start. The Danes are unchanged from their victory over Wales. Dolberg and Stryger Larsen keep their places as Poulsen and Wass return to the bench.

SUBS: Robert Skov, Frederik Ronnow, Jonas, Joachim Andersen, Daniel Wass, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Cornelius, Andreas Skov Olsen, Zanka, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Jonas Wind.

DENMARK (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (c), Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard.

SUBS: Jakub Jankto, Pavel Kaderabek, Jakub Pesek, Tomas Pekhart, Michal Krmencik, Vladimir Darida, Matej Vydra, David Zima, Jakub Brabec, Tomas Koubek, Alex Kral, Ales Mandous.

CZECH REPUBLIC (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Holes, Tomas Soucek (c); Lukas Masopust, Antonin Barak, Petr Sevcik; Patrik Schick.

Denmark have found their form at just the right time, becoming the first team in European Championship history to score four goals in consecutive games after dismantling Wales 4-0 in the round of 16. The Danes have lost their last two quarter-finals in major tournaments since winning Euro 1992. Can Kasper Hjulmand’s team make it third time lucky?

Favourites Denmark will face a stern test from the Czech Republic as both teams compete for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals to face England or Ukraine. The Czechs raised eyebrows last time out, seeing off the Netherlands to make it to what is their fourth-ever European Championship quarter-final.

Hello! Welcome to our live text commentary of this UEFA Euro 2020 quarter-final match between the Czech Republic and Denmark at Baku Olympic Stadium.

